Yardbarker
Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
Yardbarker
Canucks Chose Wrong Player to Extend Between Horvat & Miller
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2022-23 season. On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal said the organization made an offer to the forward, which was rejected. He believes the deal the Canucks offered is as far as they can go, and the number they would give the captain would put the club over the cap by the end of the season. The final offer was below $8 million. He adds the organization will now take the best trade for the forward.
Yardbarker
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Carlos Rodon not part of team’s plans
The St. Louis Cardinals already landed a big name behind the plate this offseason in Willson Contreras. Now, however, according to reports, it seems that the Cardinals will not be pursuing the biggest remaining name on the starting pitching free agent market. Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals out of the chase...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
Are the St. Louis Cardinals favorites to win the NL Central?
Before they were the 2022 NL Central Division champions, the St. Louis Cardinals hadn’t won the division since 2019. They haven’t won the NL Central in consecutive years since 2013-2015. Could this year change that?. Are the St. Louis Cardinals the favorite in the National League Central?. Before...
