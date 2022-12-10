ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Impactful ice, then heavy snow ahead for Northeast as coast-to-coast winter storm bids adieu

A coast-to-coast winter storm sweeping across the U.S. will approach the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday in what will be the cherry on top of an active week of weather. The storm system will develop a new area of low pressure that will slide just south of New England, bringing impactful ice and then snow to the interior parts of the Northeast. The FOX Forecast Center said the winter storm gets going in the wee hours of Thursday morning. An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet will first break out across the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains of Virginia and West Virginia and then spread up...
What is The State Capitol of Maine?

Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

