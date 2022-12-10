Read full article on original website
Slappy Boots
8d ago
I'll say it again way to go to the state troopers God bless you we need more state troopers roaming around in Allentown that's what we need I don't like to say this and because I really like the Allentown Police and I think they're working hard and they're taking care of our streets the best they can but we need some really like hard police officers here that won't take their crap and don't give them breaks and don't worry about discrimination cuz you you commit a crime you do the time that is the law God bless the troopers way to go keep up the good work 🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍🤓🤔
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former daycare worker charged with assault
EASTON, Pa. - A former daycare worker in Easton has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. It happened at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. Police say Kelsey Taylor yanked a 17-month-old girl out of her chair by her arm. Then she slammed the girl down twice on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of 2021 Reading murder
READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron. Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man arrested in connection to deadly crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested an Allentown man in connection with a deadly crash last year in Lehigh County. John FiField is facing homicide by vehicle and a slew of other charges. The wreck happened last December in the intersection of Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown, according to city police. It happened Friday night at Sixth and Liberty streets. The person was taken to the hospital, police said. Crash investigators are headed to the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional Police need help identifying suspects in theft
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Colonial Regional Police need help identifying the pictured suspects. The suspects allegedly took part in a distraction theft and access device fraud. The incident occurred in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, on 11/20/2022. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Brian Bird at...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for driver whose vehicle hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday. Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
abc27.com
Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
Mercury
Details emerge of events surrounding fatal shooting on Reading playground
One of the four teens who was shot on a Reading baseball field in March recorded the events leading up to and including the moment three teens opened fire on a crowd of youths, killing one and littering one side of the ballfield with 43 spent cartridges. Officers who responded...
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
Man arrested after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pa., authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
1 dead, West Pittston Police Chief injured in crash
WYOMING — One person was killed and West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was injured when the police pickup truck Turner was drivin
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
WGAL
Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
