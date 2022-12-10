An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO