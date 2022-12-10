Read full article on original website
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
KREM
Hilinski family reflects on Mike Leach and his impact on the WSU community
PULLMAN, Wash. — You'll always remember your favorite coach, and WSU's former football coach Mike Leach is one the Hilinski family will likely never forget. Mark Hilinski is the father of Tyler, the late WSU quarterback. "Coach always told Tyler the truth," Mark Hilinski said. "It wasn't always what...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
Post Register
West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
KIVI-TV
Nampa native, SkotLynd Cagle, breaks American Record at USA Weightlifting American Open in Atlanta
NAMPA, Idaho — It's about 5:45 a.m. on a snowy Monday morning in Nampa. Addy Cagle gets a notification on her phone that school has been canceled. It was a snow day in the Treasure Valley, and thousands of kids woke up to that news. Addy's daughter SkotLynd was already up though. She had been lifting weights for around half an hour already.
KREM
Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61. Leach died in a Mississippi hospital following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He...
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
KTVB
Boise State coaches hold news conference before Frisco Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herald-Journal
Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33...
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
