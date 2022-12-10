ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
KREM

Hilinski family reflects on Mike Leach and his impact on the WSU community

PULLMAN, Wash. — You'll always remember your favorite coach, and WSU's former football coach Mike Leach is one the Hilinski family will likely never forget. Mark Hilinski is the father of Tyler, the late WSU quarterback. "Coach always told Tyler the truth," Mark Hilinski said. "It wasn't always what...
PULLMAN, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?

United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
NAMPA, ID
KREM

Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61. Leach died in a Mississippi hospital following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He...
PULLMAN, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
KTVB

Boise State coaches hold news conference before Frisco Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOISE, ID
Herald-Journal

Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
