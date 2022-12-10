Incyte Announces Data from Two LIMBER Studies Evaluating Combination Treatments in Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) Presented at ASH 2022

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027, subject to market and certain other conditions. Harrow expects to grant the underwriters a 30‑day option to purchase an additional 15% of the principal amount of senior notes sold in connection with the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

