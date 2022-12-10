Incyte Announces Data from Two LIMBER Studies Evaluating Combination Treatments in Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) Presented at ASH 2022

Read full article on original website
'Predictable' cycles in 2023 may follow COVID-19's winter surge
The United States is starting to see a surge of COVID-19 as winter nears, and that is packing emergency departments and filling hospital beds even as millions of people prepare for holiday travel and get-togethers.
Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions
Scientists have pinpointed four genes that seem to play a part in how vulnerable you are to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
Harrow Announces Proposed Offering of $100 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 and “BB” Rating from Egan-Jones
Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027, subject to market and certain other conditions. Harrow expects to grant the underwriters a 30‑day option to purchase an additional 15% of the principal amount of senior notes sold in connection with the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
IRIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iris Energy Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) in the United States District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 and pursuant to the company's November 17, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
2022 Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Audit Program with Massachusetts, New York, and California Requirements - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Audit Program - Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. PCI-DSS Audit Program needs constant updating - It is estimated that the cost of a credit card security breach is between $90 and $305 per compromised record. While the threshold for PCI compliance is only a minimum standard, businesses recognize that failure to meet PCI requirements can lead to both financial penalties and long-term damage to customer trust and brand equity.
IQ Plus Enhances EcoVadis’ Predictive Intelligence with Automated Sustainability Data Mining Capabilities
Latest Innovations in the Risk Management Solution Reinforces EcoVadis Market Leadership of Sustainability Visibility and Insight. With organizations finding it difficult to gain complete visibility on the sustainability risks of their trading partners as supply chains grow increasingly complex, EcoVadis announces it has added AI and data mining enhancements to its market-leading predictive intelligence solution.
Cancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor Pharma AG
Last trading day of Vifor registered shares: 22 December 2022. Delisting date of Vifor registered shares: 23 December 2022. Vifor Pharma AG ("Vifor") announced today that the Commercial Court St. Gallen has cancelled (kraftlos erklärt) all remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (each a "Vifor Share"). The Commercial Court's decision has become legally effective (rechtskräftig) and is published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt; SHAB) by the Commercial Court.
NEO INVESTOR ALERT: Gibbs Law Group Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of NeoGenomics Investors
Gibbs Law Group reminds investors it has filed the first and only class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and certain of its officers and directors on behalf of investors who purchased NeoGenomics securities from February 27, 2020 through April 26, 2022, inclusive. After the lawsuit was filed, Seeking Alpha stated on December 9, 2022 that NeoGenomics’s “seemingly innocuous leadership transition” has turned “chaotic” and “toxic,” noting that its CFO Bill Bonnello stepped down on December 8, 2022. The class action lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NeoGenomics investors under the federal securities laws.
Global Industrial Software (On Premise, Cloud) Market Report 2022 A $157.41 Bn Market by 2027 - Analysis BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Industrial Software Market: Analysis By Platform (On Premise and Cloud), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense and Others), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Know Labs, Inc. to Host Review of Fiscal Year 2022 Results on December 20, 2022
Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today announced it will host a webcast to review updates and results for its fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, 2022, on Dec. 20, 2022, beginning at 1:30 pm PT. Media and investors may access the...
Global Digital Transformation Markets Analysis Report 2022: Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS), Hyperautomation, Low-Code Development Platforms Coming to the Fore - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Digital Transformation Market: Analysis By Solution; By Deployment; By Enterprise Size; By End User; By Region Size, and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021, the global digital transformation market was valued at US$601.12 billion and...
US Doctors Could Prescribe MDMA in 2024
MDMA is a stimulant drug that causes hallucinations. Researchers have found that the drug, which is also known as ecstasy or molly, may be useful in the treatment of a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety. A recently conducted medical trial also found that the drug, which is popular...
Agero Chosen to Improve, Modernize Vehicle Disablement Assistance for Industry-Leading Fleet Telematics Provider
Robust network, digital experience key to Geotab selecting Agero to support new roadside assistance program offering coverage to fleets in U.S. and Canada. Agero, whose leading B2B software and services enable auto manufacturers, insurers, fleets and others to support their customers at every stage of vehicle ownership, and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, announced that roadside assistance services powered by Agero are now available to the fleet telematics company’s customers. As part of its mission to connect telematics to businesses and make our roads safer for everyone, Geotab’s updated Roadside Add-In gives fleets fast and easy access to help delivered by a trusted name in roadside assistance.
