Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan

The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline. WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90. The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
PULASKI, WI
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

LIVE: US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A woman was found dead in an area of southeast Louisiana where a suspected tornado caused significant damage Wednesday, bringing the toll to three dead from violent storms ripping across the South, authorities said. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the woman’s body was...
LOUISIANA STATE
nbc15.com

Major Storm to Impact the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Mount Horeb child found safe

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb Police Department said the child was located and is safe just before 7:30 p.m. At 4:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Adams Street for a report of a child that didn’t return home from school. She was last seen on video walking on Garfield near 8th Street around 3:30 p.m.
MOUNT HOREB, WI

