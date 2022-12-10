Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan
The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with traffic enforcement on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) announced Wednesday they are assisting with traffic enforcement on the Beltline. WSP officers are partnering with Dane County law enforcement agencies to monitor traffic violations on the Beltline between Middleton and Interstate 39/90. The State Patrol announced added enforcement efforts to promote...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Milk Cow Herds; Clark County Continues to Hold Highest Number of Herds
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Newly released figures on the number of farmers still milking cows in America's Dairyland shows some similar trends compared to recent years, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, there were 6,140 herds milking during the first week of December. That's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
94.3 Jack FM
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
Minnesota schools announce Wednesday snow closures, e-learning days
After snow and an icestorm closed dozens of schools on Tuesday, more closures, e-learning days, and early starts/finishes are being announced ahead of Wednesday. A winter storm system is expected to continue throughout the week, with some of the heaviest snow set to fall on Tuesday night. Some parts of...
WBAY Green Bay
Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
wxpr.org
Winter Storm Warning: National Weather Service warns of storms this week as some schools close
Updated 12/14/22 8:00 AM: The Wisconsin DOT is reporting ice-covered roads across the Northwoods Wednesday morning. Slippery stretches are being reported in Central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin DOT is urging drivers to give themselves extra on the roads this morning. As the icy portion of this storm tappers off this morning,...
nbc15.com
LIVE: US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A woman was found dead in an area of southeast Louisiana where a suspected tornado caused significant damage Wednesday, bringing the toll to three dead from violent storms ripping across the South, authorities said. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the woman’s body was...
nbc15.com
Major Storm to Impact the Region
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
nbc15.com
Mount Horeb child found safe
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb Police Department said the child was located and is safe just before 7:30 p.m. At 4:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Adams Street for a report of a child that didn’t return home from school. She was last seen on video walking on Garfield near 8th Street around 3:30 p.m.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
