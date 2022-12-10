Read full article on original website
Waving tricolour flags and setting off flares, French supporters erupted in jubilation around the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue after France's triumph over Morocco on Wednesday, which has put Les Bleus into the World Cup final. In France's third-largest city Lyon, a concerto of horns also erupted after the match, but the scene of jubilation became tense when "a group of far-right youths approached fans", said Lyon prefecture official.
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
