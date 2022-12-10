Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KTLA.com
Brandi Milloy shares her holiday gift guide for foodies
Food and lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with holiday gift ideas for the foodie in your life. For more information on Brandi, visit her website or follow her on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 13, 2022.
A mentor, a proud father and loved by 'everyone': Friends pay tribute to tWitch
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a man who wore many hats. Before he was a co-executive producer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he was a dancer who rose to fame thanks to Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" and earlier this year, became a permanent judge on the show.
Comments / 0