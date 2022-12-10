(ABC 6 News) – ‘Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates that 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the year-end holidays. AAA says the Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 period will be the third busiest since the agency began tracking in 2000 with 3.6 million more people traveling this year compared to last.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO