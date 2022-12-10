Read full article on original website
AAA: 112.7M Americans to travel for year-end holidays
(ABC 6 News) – ‘Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates that 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the year-end holidays. AAA says the Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 period will be the third busiest since the agency began tracking in 2000 with 3.6 million more people traveling this year compared to last.
Multiple ALERT DAYS: Messy winter storm to bring rain, snow, wind rest of the week
(ABC 6 News) – A very complex and powerful winter storm continues to spin across the region. A blizzard with 1-2 feet of snow is roaring across the Dakotas and Nebraska. The North Shore of Lake Superior will even see blizzard conditions, with up to 2 to 3 FEET of snow that way!
Light snow, breeze closes out large storm system
It will be a drop in the bucket compared to what parts of the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska will see. A few inches of snow wraps up our slow moving storm system Thursday and Friday. While the west sees widespread marks 12-24″… Locally, we’ll see just a couple inches each Thursday and Friday.
Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at...
California reparations task force meets to talk eligibility
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans was meeting in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what could be done to mitigate the generational harm of slavery and discrimination, and who would receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to...
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
Oregon governor commutes death sentences to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of the 17 inmates in Oregon who were sentenced to death, ordering each to spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, who has less than a month remaining in office,...
Hospital bed availability decreases in region amid “tripledemic”
(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the holidays, shocking new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that there have been more than 2,100 hospitalizations this season. Public health officials are on high alert amid the 900 influenza-like outbreaks in schools and 40 outbreaks in nursing homes. They...
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at events in Richmond and Petersburg. At...
Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services. The 164-page report comes as state...
