'Sky is no longer a limit': EU to scrap airplane mode for 5G, but US may not follow

A newly released report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee says COVID-19's origins "may have been" linked to a Chinese biological weapons program. While stressing the lack of a "smoking gun" and saying they don't believe its release into the public was intentional, the report claims that it found "indications" suggesting that the disease was tied to bioweapon research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and "spilled over" to the public after an "incident" at the lab, Fox News Digital reported.

3 HOURS AGO