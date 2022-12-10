'Sky is no longer a limit': EU to scrap airplane mode for 5G, but US may not follow

Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Washington Examiner
The US has better European allies than Germany and France
The leaders of France and Germany have issued a challenge to the next U.S. president: to recognize significant shifts in interests and a corresponding need to break with President Joe Biden's European strategy. The next president will have to recenter America's priority relationships in Europe toward nations in the north and east of the continent. The need for such a shift can be summed up in two words: Communist China.
Asia stocks follow Wall St down as Fed warns of higher rates
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. Oil prices fell while U.S. futures edged higher. Japan reported its trade deficit...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; Canada resumes Nord Stream sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; Canada says Vladimir Putin never intended to return gas pipeline to full operation
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
Japan trade deficit soars on weak yen, high oil prices
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s trade deficit surged to over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) in November as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push imports sharply higher. It was the 16th straight month of red ink and a record high for the month of November. The country will likely post a record deficit for the year.
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Indirect Comparison of LUMEVOQ® Versus Natural History in ND4-LHON Patients in Peer-Reviewed Journal Ophthalmology and Therapy
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006010/en/ Figure 1: from Indirect Comparison of Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy Versus Natural History in Patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Carrying the m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Mutation (Graphic: Business Wire)
China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
Thursday briefing: How antibiotic shortages are holding back the fight against Strep A
In today’s newsletter: Pharmacists had warned about a supply shortage before rising cases of the infection were reported – were they right?
Washington Examiner
UK offers pathetic response to Chinese diplomats' attack, sending bad signal for US special relationship
The British government showed alarming deference to China on Wednesday when it absurdly claimed to have shown strength as Beijing withdrew diplomats involved in an attack on pro-democracy protesters. The October attack occurred outside and within China's Consulate in the English city of Manchester. It was serious, involving one protester...
Washington Examiner
Russia releases video of nuclear ICBM installation in threat to the West
The Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing the installation of a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile in its latest threat to the West. The video showed the installation of an RS-24 Yars, also known as a "Nuclear Deterrence Rocket," ICBM into a missile silo in Russia's Kozelsk military compound in the country's western Kaluga region, the Daily Mail reported. The installation is not the first. Kozelsk, home to the 28th Missile Guards Division, already has approximately 30 missile silos locked and loaded, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
Washington Examiner
Biden escalates tension with China through additions to semiconductor blacklist
The Biden administration intends to put more than 30 Chinese companies on a list that would regulate their access to advanced tech for military purposes, pushing the two nations further toward separation and conflict in technology. The Commerce Department will add the companies to its export control as soon as...
Washington Examiner
Patriot missile defense for Ukraine could save lives or be seen as escalation
The United States could publicly announce new military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot missile defense system, in the coming days, and its impact could start a new phase of the war. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with nearly $20 billion in military aid since Russia invaded...
Washington Examiner
House GOP report says COVID-19 origins 'may have been tied' to Chinese bioweapons program
A newly released report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee says COVID-19's origins "may have been" linked to a Chinese biological weapons program. While stressing the lack of a "smoking gun" and saying they don't believe its release into the public was intentional, the report claims that it found "indications" suggesting that the disease was tied to bioweapon research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and "spilled over" to the public after an "incident" at the lab, Fox News Digital reported.
