ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Sky is no longer a limit': EU to scrap airplane mode for 5G, but US may not follow

By Steff Thomas, Engagement Editor & Producer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Washington Examiner

The US has better European allies than Germany and France

The leaders of France and Germany have issued a challenge to the next U.S. president: to recognize significant shifts in interests and a corresponding need to break with President Joe Biden's European strategy. The next president will have to recenter America's priority relationships in Europe toward nations in the north and east of the continent. The need for such a shift can be summed up in two words: Communist China.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall St down as Fed warns of higher rates

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. Oil prices fell while U.S. futures edged higher. Japan reported its trade deficit...
The Associated Press

Japan trade deficit soars on weak yen, high oil prices

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s trade deficit surged to over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) in November as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push imports sharply higher. It was the 16th straight month of red ink and a record high for the month of November. The country will likely post a record deficit for the year.
The Associated Press

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Indirect Comparison of LUMEVOQ® Versus Natural History in ND4-LHON Patients in Peer-Reviewed Journal Ophthalmology and Therapy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006010/en/ Figure 1: from Indirect Comparison of Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy Versus Natural History in Patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Carrying the m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Mutation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
Washington Examiner

Russia releases video of nuclear ICBM installation in threat to the West

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing the installation of a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile in its latest threat to the West. The video showed the installation of an RS-24 Yars, also known as a "Nuclear Deterrence Rocket," ICBM into a missile silo in Russia's Kozelsk military compound in the country's western Kaluga region, the Daily Mail reported. The installation is not the first. Kozelsk, home to the 28th Missile Guards Division, already has approximately 30 missile silos locked and loaded, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
Washington Examiner

Biden escalates tension with China through additions to semiconductor blacklist

The Biden administration intends to put more than 30 Chinese companies on a list that would regulate their access to advanced tech for military purposes, pushing the two nations further toward separation and conflict in technology. The Commerce Department will add the companies to its export control as soon as...
Washington Examiner

Patriot missile defense for Ukraine could save lives or be seen as escalation

The United States could publicly announce new military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot missile defense system, in the coming days, and its impact could start a new phase of the war. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with nearly $20 billion in military aid since Russia invaded...
Washington Examiner

House GOP report says COVID-19 origins 'may have been tied' to Chinese bioweapons program

A newly released report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee says COVID-19's origins "may have been" linked to a Chinese biological weapons program. While stressing the lack of a "smoking gun" and saying they don't believe its release into the public was intentional, the report claims that it found "indications" suggesting that the disease was tied to bioweapon research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and "spilled over" to the public after an "incident" at the lab, Fox News Digital reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy