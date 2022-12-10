Orca Bio Presents Data Demonstrating its Lead Investigational High-Precision Cell Therapy Orca-T Significantly Improved Relapse-Free Survival at 64th ASH Annual Meeting

Robust network, digital experience key to Geotab selecting Agero to support new roadside assistance program offering coverage to fleets in U.S. and Canada. Agero, whose leading B2B software and services enable auto manufacturers, insurers, fleets and others to support their customers at every stage of vehicle ownership, and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, announced that roadside assistance services powered by Agero are now available to the fleet telematics company’s customers. As part of its mission to connect telematics to businesses and make our roads safer for everyone, Geotab’s updated Roadside Add-In gives fleets fast and easy access to help delivered by a trusted name in roadside assistance.

17 HOURS AGO