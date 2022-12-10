Orca Bio Presents Data Demonstrating its Lead Investigational High-Precision Cell Therapy Orca-T Significantly Improved Relapse-Free Survival at 64th ASH Annual Meeting

Read full article on original website
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Indirect Comparison of LUMEVOQ® Versus Natural History in ND4-LHON Patients in Peer-Reviewed Journal Ophthalmology and Therapy
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006010/en/ Figure 1: from Indirect Comparison of Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy Versus Natural History in Patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Carrying the m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Mutation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
IRIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iris Energy Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) in the United States District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 and pursuant to the company's November 17, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Agero Chosen to Improve, Modernize Vehicle Disablement Assistance for Industry-Leading Fleet Telematics Provider
Robust network, digital experience key to Geotab selecting Agero to support new roadside assistance program offering coverage to fleets in U.S. and Canada. Agero, whose leading B2B software and services enable auto manufacturers, insurers, fleets and others to support their customers at every stage of vehicle ownership, and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, announced that roadside assistance services powered by Agero are now available to the fleet telematics company’s customers. As part of its mission to connect telematics to businesses and make our roads safer for everyone, Geotab’s updated Roadside Add-In gives fleets fast and easy access to help delivered by a trusted name in roadside assistance.
Woonsocket Call
Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property").
Woonsocket Call
Vietnam Elevators & Escalators Market Report 2022: Mitsubishi, Schindler, Fujitec, and KONE Investing in Technological Developments to Cater for the Rising Number of Smart Cities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Elevators & Escalators Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways), By Service, By Elevator Technology, By Elevator Door Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam Elevators & Escalators market stood at USD 361.83 million...
Woonsocket Call
The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course: Stay Up to Date with Regulations and Procedures to Avoid Infringements and the Risk of Costly Disputes (February 20-21, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This highly practical HR assistant programme will make sure you are up to date with regulations and procedures to avoid infringements and the risk of costly disputes. An effective HR assistant...
Woonsocket Call
Game-Based Learning Global Markets Report 2022: Adoption of Online Learning in the Education and Corporate Sectors Propelling Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Game-Based Learning: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an overview of the GBL market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027 by estimating with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, game type, industry and geography.
Woonsocket Call
Ribose Achieves Continued Verified Compliance to BS 202000:2022 Through Annual Assessment Program with BSI Pacific Limited
Ribose has achieved verified compliance towards BS 202000:2020, the British standard for standardization management systems, through an annual assessment program with BSI Pacific Limited. Prepared by the BSI technical committee DEF/1 Defence standardization, BS 202000:2020 is the world’s first standard for a standardization management system, providing a systematic and effective...
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Transformation Markets Analysis Report 2022: Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS), Hyperautomation, Low-Code Development Platforms Coming to the Fore - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Digital Transformation Market: Analysis By Solution; By Deployment; By Enterprise Size; By End User; By Region Size, and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021, the global digital transformation market was valued at US$601.12 billion and...
Woonsocket Call
Gulf State Software redefines software development with its unique strategy and unparalleled expertise
Gulf State Software believes in creating powerful and intuitive software that helps businesses and individuals alike accomplish their goals. Their team of experienced developers created software that is not only effective but also easy to use. Their versatile project management and unique strategy allow clients to plan, organize, and execute...
Woonsocket Call
Global Industrial Software (On Premise, Cloud) Market Report 2022 A $157.41 Bn Market by 2027 - Analysis BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Industrial Software Market: Analysis By Platform (On Premise and Cloud), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense and Others), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
