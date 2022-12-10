Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
FSU expected to host 12 prospects on official visits this weekend
It has been another busy week on the road for Mike Norvell and his staff as they have been making school and in-home visits across Florida and the country. And it will be another busy weekend on-campus as the Seminoles are expected to host at least 12 high school or transfer portal prospects who will be making their official visits to Tallahassee.
Scarlet Nation
FSU basketball coasts past USC Upstate for second straight win
Momentum has been hard to come by for the Florida State men's basketball team this year. Twelve games into the season, the Seminoles finally managed to start their first winning streak Tuesday night. Coming off Saturday's home win over Louisville, the Seminoles (3-9, 1-1 in ACC) won their second straight...
Scarlet Nation
FSU's freshmen building competitive mindset
Leonard Hamilton isn’t seeing the blank expressions. Florida State’s freshmen are taking baby steps. “We're making progress and moving in the right direction,” Hamilton said. “We're not anywhere close to being where we need to be. They are more relaxed. You don't see that glazed look in their eyes, the body language, their facial expressions, their ability to communicate has improved.”
Scarlet Nation
Purdue’s Mark Hagen To Join Jeff Brohm’s Staff At Louisville
Purdue co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Mark Hagen, will reportedly join Jeff Brohm's staff at Louisville. Hagen is currently helping Purdue prepare for its Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU, but will leave immediately after the game. Sources told Boiler Upload this morning that Hagen would be on his way...
Comments / 0