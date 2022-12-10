Businesses have become more reliant on their IT hardware every year, as their activities go through increasing digital transformation. The move towards hybrid working during the pandemic has further accentuated the importance of computing to economic success. But while small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been swept along by this trend as much as larger ones, their ability to roll out the necessary hardware upgrades is more financially constrained. Your choices should prioritize devices that are made to last, so the maximum amount of utility can be obtained from the IT equipment purchased over the longest period.

11 HOURS AGO