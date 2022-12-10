Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Low-code is becoming more crucial than ever
New research by Mendix (opens in new tab) has claimed low-code is about to have its day after transforming from a crisis management technology during the pandemic. While many studies try to quantify the most popular programming languages around, Mendix instead reckons low-code is still somewhat of a dark horse.
Australian abortion and contraceptive provider’s ads banned by Google
MSI Australia has been prevented from promoting its services through paid ads on Google since 3 December
TechRadar
Google launches new open-source security scanning tool
OSV-Scanner tool may provide convenient access to a huge database of vulnerabilities, Google says. Google has just launched a new tool called OSV-Scanner, a free open source tool it says gives developers easy access to vulnerability information relevant to their project. In 2021, Google launched the OSV.dev service, a distributed...
TechRadar
How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?
High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...
TechRadar
Taking the leap: How to make the shift to Zero Trust
Zero Trust security is seen as the pinnacle of cybersecurity best practices, and we’ve seen countless enterprises and smaller businesses make the shift to Zero Trust in recent years. It works on the principle that all users could be malicious or unauthorized, even if they’ve passed previous security checks.
TechRadar
12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)
We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).
TechRadar
The essential tech supporting SMBs
Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
TechRadar
Nutribullet NBJ50200 Juicer Pro review
The Nutribullet Juicer Pro is the better of two centrifugal juicers made by Nutribullet. It offers three juicing speeds and comes with accessories such as glass to-go bottles and ice trays. The wide feed chute means you can throw in whole fruits and veggies without any pre-chopping or slicing required. Juicing is exceptionally fast, but the machine is noisy and it didn’t produce better juice yields than its cheaper sibling. That said, it doesn’t cost much more, and we think it’s worth the higher price tag.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 owners in the UK can finally use its best safety feature
The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in the UK, France, and Germany and this safety tool could be the difference between life and death for some people. After a brief period of exclusivity to the US and Canada, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14...
TechRadar
Building a hardware fleet that will stand the test of time
Businesses have become more reliant on their IT hardware every year, as their activities go through increasing digital transformation. The move towards hybrid working during the pandemic has further accentuated the importance of computing to economic success. But while small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been swept along by this trend as much as larger ones, their ability to roll out the necessary hardware upgrades is more financially constrained. Your choices should prioritize devices that are made to last, so the maximum amount of utility can be obtained from the IT equipment purchased over the longest period.
TechRadar
This free Apple Watch update lets you race yourself like Mario Kart
Apple Watch users (at least, those on Apple Watch Series 4 or later) are about to get a slew of new features as watchOS9.2 has been rolled out and is now available for download. This free update to Apple’s latest iteration of the wearable operating system has a slew of...
TechRadar
Best small and medium business firewall software
The best small and medium business firewall software makes it simple and easy to monitor and control access to your IT network. This is important as a first line of defense against hacking intrusions, and also to help lock down malware (opens in new tab) before it can get started with disrupting your security. This is especially as a lot of malware will try to download additional files to run properly but it will be unable to if its access to the internet is blocked.
TechRadar
Offering other stores on Apple's iPhones and iPads isn't a surprise – it's a great move
Looking at what else you can do with the devices you own in an unofficial capacity can always be tempting, but due to an upcoming European Law, there are reports that Apple is allegedly working on a way to allow alternate App Stores to be installed. According to Mark Gurman's...
TechRadar
Hardware drivers approved by Microsoft used in ransomware attacks
Researchers at Sophos (opens in new tab) have identified that vulnerabilities in Microsoft-approved hardware drivers have been exploited in ransomware attacks by a group known as Cuba. A pair of files were found on compromised machines that Sophos says “work together to terminate processes or services used by a variety...
TechRadar
RX 7900 XTX vs RTX 4090: AMD and Nvidia's flagship graphics cards battle it out
The next generation fight between AMD and Nvidia is now fully engaged as both major GPU makers have launched their flagship graphics cards, pitting the RX 7900 XTX vs RTX 4090. Both are incredibly powerful graphics cards by any measure, capable of playing the best PC games with high-quality 4K...
TechRadar
How to use Microsoft Video Editor: make movies with Windows's hidden video editing software
Did you know there’s free video editing software hidden within your Microsoft Photos app? The popular, lightweight photo editor and viewer comes preinstalled on Windows 10 and Windows 11, and while JPGs and PNGs are its mainstay, it’s just powerful enough to let you edit and trim your movies, too.
TechRadar
Web hosting vs WordPress hosting: What’s the difference?
When it comes to hosting a website, there are many factors to consider. An important decision you’ll make is choosing whether to use WordPress hosting (opens in new tab) or web hosting (opens in new tab). While both types of hosting will get your website up and running, there...
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 comes with a free smart display at Carphone Warehouse today
Those picking up a Motorola Edge 30 device this week at Carphone Warehouse will be treated to a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - a useful smart alarm clock that's worth £60 by itself. If you haven't heard of the Edge 30 series,...
TechRadar
LG's latest 27-inch OLED monitor hits that gaming sweet spot
LG is following up its outlandish 45-inch curved UltraGear monitor with a (slightly) more humble 27-inch flat-screen model. Despite lacking any curvature, the new display shares many of the same features as its big brother. It’s still an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display which translates to deeper blacks and...
Comments / 0