Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
NHL roundup: Andrei Kuzmenko gives surging Canucks another win
December 15 - Andrei Kuzmenko scored the shootout winner to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the struggling Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for the Canucks, who have won four of five games and six consecutive road affairs. Goaltender Spencer Martin made 35 saves.
Yardbarker
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves
The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
Yardbarker
Stuck Behind Talent The Steelers Steal 1 Intriguing True Nose Tackle From New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman, Chris Wormley is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury this past weekend. In dire need of some depth along the defensive line, general manager Omar Khan signed DT Jonathan Mitchell off the New York Jets practice squad on Tuesday. Mitchell was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 77 snaps across four games in his rookie season.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
