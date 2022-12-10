Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
KAAL-TV
Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman....
KAAL-TV
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him in the months before the FBI broke up the cabal in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are returning to court for...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; Canada resumes Nord Stream sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; Canada says Vladimir Putin never intended to return gas pipeline to full operation
KAAL-TV
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse.
Chinese doctors and nurses reportedly told to work while infected as Covid surges
Chinese doctors and nurses are being told to keep working even when infected with Covid-19, staff and residents reported, as the virus rips through the population in the wake of eased restrictions. Some hospitals in Beijing have up to 80% of their staff infected, but many of them are still...
KAAL-TV
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
FILE - A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian invaders since Feb. 24 for over nine months. The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Ukrainian capital, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky]
KAAL-TV
Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar’s military junta from taking the country’s seat at the United Nations, two well-informed U.N. diplomats said Wednesday. The General Assembly’s credentials committee met Monday and deferred action on the junta’s request, the diplomats said, speaking...
KAAL-TV
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Survivors of last month’s deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub testified Wednesday to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons. Michael Anderson, a 25-year-old...
KAAL-TV
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal...
KAAL-TV
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be...
KAAL-TV
US officials: Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting defense against Russian attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting defense against Russian attacks. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Senators want answers in wake of AP’s prison investigations
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he plans to question the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons this week about an Associated Press investigation that found the agency has repeatedly promoted and continues to stand by a high-ranking official who beat Black inmates in the 1990s. “I...
KAAL-TV
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead. Biden on Wednesday is presenting his vision during the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, an effort to...
