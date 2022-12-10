Storm to bring rain, wind and cold to the Victor Valley, snow to the mountains

A Pacific storm is expected to bring rain, snow, heavy winds and colder temperatures to portions of Southern California over the weekend.

Rain is expected to fall in the High Desert late Saturday night, with heavier showers beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

Areas of Apple Valley, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley and Victorville are expected to receive .5 to 1-inch of rain from Saturday through Monday.

During that same period, San Bernardino Mountain communities are expected to receive anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain, with snow levels dropping to the 3,500 to 4,000-foot level.

A week-long cold front beginning on Sunday in the Victor Valley will see high temperatures ranging from 50 degrees to 43 degrees with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Snow levels near 7,000 feet are expected on Sunday afternoon, then dropping to 3,500 to 4,000 feet on Sunday night into Monday.

Forecast snowfall amounts during the storm include:

Above 8,000 feet: 1 to 2 feet

7,000 to 8,000 feet: 8 to 15 inches

6,000 to 7,000 feet: 4 to 9 inches

5,000 to 6,000 feet: 3 to 6 inches

4,500 to 5,000 feet: 1 to 2 inches

3,500 to 4,500 feet: Less than 1 inch

Wind gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph are expected in the mountains, 55 mph to 65 mph in the High Desert and nearly 70 mph in the passes.

Another storm system is expected to arrive on Dec. 16, with colder conditions and the potential for significant rain and mountain snow.

