Related
WLUC
Marinette County Sheriff reflects on 38 years of service ahead of retirement
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new sheriff will take over in Marinette County Jan. 2. Jerry Sauve has served in the position for the last 12 years; he is now retiring. “I’ve got several grandchildren now. I really look forward to spending more time with them,” Sauve said.
WLUC
80-year-old photography student inspires class on his birthday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An 80-year-old student at a Wisconsin college with a love for photography celebrated his birthday with his class. Randy Ryoti is not your usual college student and said he lives by his own motto. “When you stop learning, you get old, and I’m not...
WLUC
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
WLUC
Besse Forest Products and Local 800 reach contract agreement
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan Veneers employees now have a new contract. After weeks of negotiating a new contract, Besse Forest Products Group and the Local 800 union have reached an agreement. Local 800 says it is life-changing for its 38 union members. “When you’re in a union, you...
WLUC
Bay College and Gogebic Community College react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this semester. There are 31 community colleges in Michigan. There are four in the U.P. Bay College, Bay Mills Community College, Gogebic Community College, and Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC). One of the smallest in Michigan is Gogebic Community College (GCC). Its enrollment for fall 2022 is 836 students.
