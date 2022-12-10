Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Bob Johnson selected for State Baseball Coaching Hall of Fame
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire North baseball head coach Bob Johnson has been selected for the 2023 class of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Johnson stepped away as Huskies this past June after leading them to the WIAA State Tournament. The honor is well...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
New home for Eau Claire church
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church has been providing services in the Eastridge Center strip mall for 10 years, and is about to move into a new home. A new church has been built at 3735 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. The first worship services are Christmas...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Milk Cow Herds; Clark County Continues to Hold Highest Number of Herds
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Newly released figures on the number of farmers still milking cows in America's Dairyland shows some similar trends compared to recent years, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, there were 6,140 herds milking during the first week of December. That's...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Marlisa Kaas
Marlisa Sue Kaas, 54, Marshfield, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will take place at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Union Cemetery in Kaukauna.
onfocus.news
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
news8000.com
Strong Storm Brings Wind & Mixed Bag of Weather This Week -Bill Graul
A large and potent storm system will cause mainly rain to develop across our area Tuesday afternoon, but the rain could turn to a wintry mix (ice) and/or snow in northern parts of the viewing area Tuesday night. The wintry weather could last into Wednesday morning in those areas, impacting travel with slick roads. As a result, we will list Tuesday and Wednesday as ALERT DAYS. Expect a windy Tuesday as well, with SE winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 45 mph… perhaps up to 50 mph in parts of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
onfocus.news
Rotary Winter Wonderland Closed December 14 Due to Weather
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Rotary Winter Wonderland has announced it will be closed on Wednesday, December 14 due to weather. It is expected to reopen on Thursday unless conditions remain dangerous. Pending weather, Rotary Winter Wonderland is open nightly through December 31 from 5:00-9:00pm. Admission is free with a...
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
onfocus.news
Dr. Susan Turney to Step Down from Marshfield Clinic Health System
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to an official statement, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023. Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014. She will continue to lead the Health System as it...
Volume One
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
