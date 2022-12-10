Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Serves the crooks behind the high taxes right. Maybe if the prices were more reasonable this wouldn't be such an issue. The higher the prices go the more people are going to do this.
guest 1342
3d ago
Cigarettes when I started smoking were 1.25$ a pack. This is pure thievery nowadays. Crooks ruin everything.
scarygary
3d ago
Good! Residents should purchase everything out of state if it’s cheaper.
