Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
Illinois SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
KANKAKEE, Ill. -- Illinois' massive criminal justice reform law survived blistering political attacks throughout the 2022 election campaign and a renewed spotlight when lawmakers returned to Springfield a few weeks ago. Now, the controversial SAFE-T Act faces a new test in court, where opponents argue the General Assembly "doubled down"...
Illinois lawmakers begin hearings on new bill for stricter gun control Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- State lawmakers are proposing a series of new gun control measures Monday in the hope of curbing gun violence in Illinois.Lawmakers will discuss the new gun safety legislation. The bill is called the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The goal is to ban assault style weapons.The house Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the legislation Monday. Banning assault style weapons though is not the only thing the bill would do. It also includes plans to improve the state's firearm restraining order law, raise the age to get a firearm owners identification card to 21 and also address illegal...
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
Hearings For Illinois' Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Begin Monday. Here's What the Bill Says
Hearings for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" are set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. among Illinois Lawmakers who sit on the House Judiciary committee. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some...
Protect Illinois Communities Act: Gun violence survivors push for critical gun safety laws
CHICAGO - People hurt by gun violence voiced powerful support Monday for legislation designed to increase gun safety in Illinois. "We stand together right now to say enough is enough. Something needs to be done," said Continna Patterson. She was shot along with 10 family members at a vigil in October, and still suffers from an injury to her leg.
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic …. It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at...
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
New laws in January aimed at addressing spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with more than 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime – California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas – accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
Illinois Senator Dies Unexpectedly
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who was "instrumental" in the state's recent changes to their SAFE-T Act crime bill, has reportedly died unexpectedly, according to the Associated Press.
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
Illinois State Rifle Association blasts proposed gun ban
(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws. Pearson said had police […]
Gov. Pritzker anticipates lawsuits over gun ban bills
As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
