Jets coach Robert Saleh made the right move last month when he benched last year’s No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White. He was protecting his team by getting a quarterback on the field who could make the simple throws that Wilson was missing. And he was protecting his second-year quarterback by making him inactive on game days, giving him the time and space to fix his fundamentals without facing the relentless criticism that defined the first three months of his sophomore season.

1 DAY AGO