ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

DraftKings promo code NY: Claim your $150 in free bets on NFL tonight

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 14 of the NFL season concludes tonight with a Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. This game could have playoff implications (at least for the Patriots, as they try to make a push for the Wild Card), and DraftKings has in turn created a special sign-up offer that new customers can take advantage of through this link.
The Staten Island Advance

ManningCast: Giants’ Eli Manning roasts Bill Simmons over David Tyree catch vs. Patriots in Super Bowl

Fitting with the theme of Monday night - a game that featured the New England Patriots - ManningCast had on a special guest. The ESPN alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football hosted by brothers Eli and Peyton Manning brought on analyst Bill Simmons, a noted Boston homer. During the broadcast, the discussion of the New York Giants’ upset Super Bowl XLII victory over the undefeated 2007 Patriots came up.
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Jets open door to Zach Wilson backing up Mike White vs. Lions | Why it’s a move Robert Saleh must make

Jets coach Robert Saleh made the right move last month when he benched last year’s No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White. He was protecting his team by getting a quarterback on the field who could make the simple throws that Wilson was missing. And he was protecting his second-year quarterback by making him inactive on game days, giving him the time and space to fix his fundamentals without facing the relentless criticism that defined the first three months of his sophomore season.
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees infielder traded to Pirates in Clay Holmes deal designated for assignment by Red Sox

Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports the Boston Red Sox designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment infielder. Per Cotillo:. Park intrigued the Red Sox as a versatile backup option who can play multiple positions. He has appeared at every spot other than first base, catcher and pitcher in the majors. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade, release or waive Park.
BOSTON, MA
The Staten Island Advance

Caesars Sportsbook promo: Claim your bonus with code SILIVEFULL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and even the FIFA World Cup are all in action this month, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo and you can place your initial wager on any sport.
MARYLAND STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy