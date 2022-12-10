ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

COTS to build 16-family apartment building

By Isabel Schonemann
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyUZm_0jeM88ze00

More than a dozen new housing units meant for previously homeless families are coming to Burlington. The Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS, marked the start of the new project on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Named ‘Main Street Family Housing,’ the upcoming apartment building is located right across the street from Edmunds Elementary School. Executive Director of COTS Jonathan Farrell notes “families facing homelessness are often not seen.”

Back in 2018, the COTS property committee started looking at ways it can increase housing stock on property it already owns. Its Main St. property rose to the top of the list.

“It’s a dream long held, and despite these uncertain times, despite pandemics, despite supply chain issues, despite labor shortages, here we are,” Farrell says.

“So many stepped into that uncertainty with COTS to pursue that dream.”

Officials from COTS say services and continued access to their support programs will still be offered to families living at the new complex. COTS also chose this location for its easy access to Burlington’s public transportation.

Nancy Owens is the co-president of Evernorth, the co-developer on the project. She says this kind of housing is “sorely needed” in Burlington.

“Breaking ground on new housing for people who are without it is truly a day for celebration, and absolutely no one should be without a home that is safe, secure, and affordable,” Owens says.

$8.3 million of funding is being funneled into this project, including over $2 million from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, and nearly a half million in HOME funds from the City of Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city recommitted itself to urgent action is housing.

The Mayor has several goals, including “doubling housing production over the next five years, to ending homelessness in Burlington over the next three years.”

Mayor Weinberger added that Burlington can now contribute more money towards affordable housing, as it expanded its low-income housing trust fund. Construction on Main Street Family Housing is expected to take one year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 6 hours ago. Plattsburgh town...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Lawsuit asks for Newport grant revocation

NEWPORT — An unsuccessful applicant for a state grant funded with money recovered from Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, is suing those associated with deciding who got the grant. The suit filed in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday by Housing Our Seniors in Vermont, Inc. and Lakemont Retirement Community, LLC, says the winner of the money, Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation, did not meet the requirements set out in the grant application.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
MORRISTOWN, VT
sevendaysvt

'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73

Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy