Read full article on original website
Related
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
Olmsted County Deputy Used Deadly Force in SE Rochester Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - An Olmsted County Deputy deployed deadly force late this afternoon while authorities were attempting to apprehend a man wanted on a warrant stemming from a violent criminal offense. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot outside...
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
MN Coffee Shop’s First Location Outside Twin Cities Now Open in Rochester
A Minnesota-based coffee shop just opened in Rochester-- its first location outside the Twin Cities. If you've gotta have a jolt of java, you now have another choice here in Minnesota's Med City, because a new coffee shop just opened its doors in Rochester. And this location happens to be the first location for this Twin Cities-based coffee outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area too.
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Crash That Injured Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office suspects a Rochester woman of being under the influence of alcohol after she crashed her vehicle along Marion Rd. Monday night. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Marion...
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023
A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Rain and mixed-precipitation fell through the overnight hours and has created slush covered roads across southeast Minnesota. Travel will be difficult in many areas. The Minnesota Department of Transportation offers real-time road conditions that you can access on our station app. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related...
Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap
Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
Check Out Rochester’s Best Christmas Lights on the Jolly Trolley
If you are looking for the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota, save the gas and jump on board the trolley that is going to all the best spots in town! Adults and kids will truly love this holiday light adventure and will remember these memories forever. Jolly Trolley Holiday...
Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
7 Catalytic Converters Stolen from Stewartville Body Shop
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of seven catalytic converters in Stewartville. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were dispatched to the theft report at a body shop and car dealership in the 900 block of Main St. North Monday morning. The reporting party told deputies the car parts were taken from five vehicles throughout the week of December 5-12.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0