Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Messi and Alvarez give Argentina 2-0 halftime lead over Croatia
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi scored from the spot before Julian Alvarez grabbed another with a fantastic solo run to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia at halftime in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Argentina won the penalty in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Dominik...
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns
DOHA (Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made. “After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend,” Mbappe said in a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nepali groups urge FIFA to ‘make things right’ for migrant workers
(Reuters) – More than three dozen Nepali civil society groups on Thursday called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to “stop looking the other way” while migrant workers are denied compensation after having “suffered abuses in Qatar”, Amnesty International said. The 2022 World Cup host nation,...
Comments / 0