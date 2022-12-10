Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Related
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs
The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey Rec Center offering discounted memberships through January
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city’s Recreation and Aquatic Center is offering 20% discounts on annual memberships Dec. 12 through Jan. 15 with the goal of adding 325 new members to its roster. The City Council on Dec. 6 approved the membership drive, which would offer the discounts.
Citrus County Chronicle
Help make beautiful music in Citrus County
Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation unveils Crystal River mural
After rescheduling, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) unveiled its Crystal River Mural and offered a screening of (and panel discussion on) the local expedition film “Home Waters” on Monday, Dec. 12, in downtown Crystal River. Commissioned by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the Crystal River mural was skillfully created by artist Kelly Quinn from Canvas of the Wild. It features species native to the local ecosystem, including Florida black bears, roseate spoonbills and, of course, manatees. Local trekkers and 12 Lecanto High School art students came out one morning to help Quinn paint the mural in mid-September.
wogx.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to caring people
I am so greatly thankful for the help I received on Saturday at Publix in Hernando on County Road 486. I got a little dizzy and fell. A number of very good people helped me, employees, a nurse and customers. A call to emergency was made to get me to the hospital. I did not get any names, but will always remember their kindness.
The Laker/Lutz News
Unearthed drawings reveal life from a century ago
Susan Maesen, a volunteer at the Pioneer Florida Museum & Village, was thrilled when she stumbled upon a gray box containing a collection of hand-drawings dating back to roughly a century ago. “I could not believe my eyes when I found them!” Maesen said. The drawings were found amidst...
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month
Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River continues to work on plan clearing King's Bay of derelict and nuisance boats
Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay. That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL
Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after asked to help with making dinner
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, according to an arrest affidavit. Richard Atchison, 52, was arrested by police on multiple charges including domestic battery, the report stated. Officers...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
marrymetampabay.com
Southern Vintage Private Estate Wedding | Legacy Lane Weddings
Victoria and Tyler hosted their elegant Brooksville wedding weekend in the serene setting of a private estate filled with friends and family. The romantic wedding's soft color palette popped against the historic white property and rolling green acres. “Our theme was southern vintage. We chose it because it incorporates both...
Comments / 0