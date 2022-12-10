ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs

The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Help make beautiful music in Citrus County

Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation unveils Crystal River mural

After rescheduling, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) unveiled its Crystal River Mural and offered a screening of (and panel discussion on) the local expedition film “Home Waters” on Monday, Dec. 12, in downtown Crystal River. Commissioned by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the Crystal River mural was skillfully created by artist Kelly Quinn from Canvas of the Wild. It features species native to the local ecosystem, including Florida black bears, roseate spoonbills and, of course, manatees. Local trekkers and 12 Lecanto High School art students came out one morning to help Quinn paint the mural in mid-September.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to caring people

I am so greatly thankful for the help I received on Saturday at Publix in Hernando on County Road 486. I got a little dizzy and fell. A number of very good people helped me, employees, a nurse and customers. A call to emergency was made to get me to the hospital. I did not get any names, but will always remember their kindness.
HERNANDO, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Unearthed drawings reveal life from a century ago

Susan Maesen, a volunteer at the Pioneer Florida Museum & Village, was thrilled when she stumbled upon a gray box containing a collection of hand-drawings dating back to roughly a century ago. “I could not believe my eyes when I found them!” Maesen said. The drawings were found amidst...
DADE CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month

Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Southern Vintage Private Estate Wedding | Legacy Lane Weddings

Victoria and Tyler hosted their elegant Brooksville wedding weekend in the serene setting of a private estate filled with friends and family. The romantic wedding's soft color palette popped against the historic white property and rolling green acres. “Our theme was southern vintage. We chose it because it incorporates both...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy