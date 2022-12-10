ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

seehafernews.com

Salvation Army Battle of the Financials Begins Today in Manitowoc

Today is the day numerous financial institutions in Manitowoc battle it out to see who can raise the most money for the Manitowoc Salvation Army. Last year’s Battle of the Financials brought in nearly $8,000 and is one of the biggest days for the iconic Red Kettle Campaign locally.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

West Foundation Board Member Announces Winners of Director’s Choice Grants

The West Foundation is announcing two Directors’ Choice Imagining Grants today. Both are for $50,000 with the first grant to be awarded to a non-profit agency that designs a program or service focused on the arts, culture, or environment in Manitowoc County, with the second award going to a non-profit that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to people in the county.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Blood Donation Opportunities Announced for Thursday In Manitowoc

The American Red Cross has announced a pair of blood drives in the city of Manitowoc for this Thursday, December 15th. The first is set for Shoreline Credit Union at 4400 Calumet Avenue from noon until 4:00 p.m. There’s also an opportunity for blood donors later that afternoon at Grace...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-14-22 fdl high school turf stadium project receives significant donation

The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a single donor has agreed to match all donations for a new turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School up to $500,000. In January, the school board voted to use $5.3 million of District fund balance to pay for the stadium. But earlier this fall the school board learned the project cost was going to be $6.1 million. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says since that time there has been an active fundraising campaign to meet the added cost. Dr. Fleig says pledged donations total $670,000, leaving a $130,000 difference between the estimated project cost and all funding sources. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says the design phase is about 90-percent complete. He says project bids will be released January 5, with the school board expected to approve bids in February. Construction would begin this spring with the new stadium completed by August 1.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens

The Two Rivers leadership team is looking over a proposed front yard gardens pilot program. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley who explained that City Council Vice President and Environmental Advisory Board Chair Darla LeClair brought the program before the plan commission on Monday. “That would be front yard...
seehafernews.com

Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten

The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Mishicot Community Bands Together to Support Family of Local Woman Who Succumbed to Ovarian Cancer

The community of Mishicot came together over the weekend to help the family of a woman who was battling Clear Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of Ovarian cancer. The event for the family of Marcy Salm had been planned for some time at The Detour Bar and Grill, but the night before everyone was going to come to support the Salm family, Marcy succumbed to the disease.
MISHICOT, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers City Council to Hold Special Meeting This Evening

The Two Rivers City Council will be gathering this evening for a special meeting. The Council will gather in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, they will look over a matter related to the proposed rental of the...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Some Manitowoc Teachers Change Tune Over New Literacy Program

Ever since it was announced, teachers and parents have been critical of the new literacy program being instituted in the Manitowoc Public School District. The program is known as Success for All, and District leadership chose it to help improve students’ reading ability. The state report card indicated that...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Chilton High School Winter Concert Interrupted by Lockdown

The winter concert at Chilton High School yesterday was interrupted by a possible threat toward the school. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department were called to investigate.
CHILTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Release Your Inner “Elf” at Manitowoc Public Library’s Holiday Interactive Movie

The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. “The Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” And that is just what we will be doing at MPL for our Holiday Interactive Movie—ELF! Join us on Sunday, December 18, at 1 PM for a special screening of this festive family classic and get in on all of Buddy the Elf’s antics.
MANITOWOC, WI

