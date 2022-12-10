Read full article on original website
Sheboygan Salvation Army Announces Winner of Annual Battle of the Banks Competition
The Manitowoc Salvation Army held its Battle of the Financials competition yesterday, but the week before, a similar fundraising effort was held in Sheboygan. Nine banks and credit unions posted employees outside of Sheboygan area businesses to collect money for the local organization, but HAS Bank collected the most, with $2,158.
Salvation Army Battle of the Financials Begins Today in Manitowoc
Today is the day numerous financial institutions in Manitowoc battle it out to see who can raise the most money for the Manitowoc Salvation Army. Last year’s Battle of the Financials brought in nearly $8,000 and is one of the biggest days for the iconic Red Kettle Campaign locally.
West Foundation Board Member Announces Winners of Director’s Choice Grants
The West Foundation is announcing two Directors’ Choice Imagining Grants today. Both are for $50,000 with the first grant to be awarded to a non-profit agency that designs a program or service focused on the arts, culture, or environment in Manitowoc County, with the second award going to a non-profit that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to people in the county.
Manitowoc Fish and Game Collecting Fishing Equipment for Cops and Bobbers
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game will be meeting this evening at the Manitowoc Gun Club, located in the Newton area on Clover Road. The fish & game group will be conducting an Election of Officers and nominations are open to any member. The meeting at 7:00 p.m....
Blood Donation Opportunities Announced for Thursday In Manitowoc
The American Red Cross has announced a pair of blood drives in the city of Manitowoc for this Thursday, December 15th. The first is set for Shoreline Credit Union at 4400 Calumet Avenue from noon until 4:00 p.m. There’s also an opportunity for blood donors later that afternoon at Grace...
12-14-22 fdl high school turf stadium project receives significant donation
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a single donor has agreed to match all donations for a new turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School up to $500,000. In January, the school board voted to use $5.3 million of District fund balance to pay for the stadium. But earlier this fall the school board learned the project cost was going to be $6.1 million. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says since that time there has been an active fundraising campaign to meet the added cost. Dr. Fleig says pledged donations total $670,000, leaving a $130,000 difference between the estimated project cost and all funding sources. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says the design phase is about 90-percent complete. He says project bids will be released January 5, with the school board expected to approve bids in February. Construction would begin this spring with the new stadium completed by August 1.
Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens
The Two Rivers leadership team is looking over a proposed front yard gardens pilot program. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley who explained that City Council Vice President and Environmental Advisory Board Chair Darla LeClair brought the program before the plan commission on Monday. “That would be front yard...
Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten
The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
Mishicot Community Bands Together to Support Family of Local Woman Who Succumbed to Ovarian Cancer
The community of Mishicot came together over the weekend to help the family of a woman who was battling Clear Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of Ovarian cancer. The event for the family of Marcy Salm had been planned for some time at The Detour Bar and Grill, but the night before everyone was going to come to support the Salm family, Marcy succumbed to the disease.
Two Rivers City Council to Hold Special Meeting This Evening
The Two Rivers City Council will be gathering this evening for a special meeting. The Council will gather in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, they will look over a matter related to the proposed rental of the...
The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Some Manitowoc Teachers Change Tune Over New Literacy Program
Ever since it was announced, teachers and parents have been critical of the new literacy program being instituted in the Manitowoc Public School District. The program is known as Success for All, and District leadership chose it to help improve students’ reading ability. The state report card indicated that...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Chilton High School Winter Concert Interrupted by Lockdown
The winter concert at Chilton High School yesterday was interrupted by a possible threat toward the school. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department were called to investigate.
Sheboygan Police Report Smaller Number of Porch Pirating Incidents, Higher Arrest Rate
With more and more people ordering things online, including Christmas gifts, a crime known as porch pirating has become more and more prevalent over the past several years. The Sheboygan Police Department reported 34 such thefts this year, compared to 31 last year, however, the arrest rate for such incidents has doubled over the past 12 months.
Release Your Inner “Elf” at Manitowoc Public Library’s Holiday Interactive Movie
The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. “The Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” And that is just what we will be doing at MPL for our Holiday Interactive Movie—ELF! Join us on Sunday, December 18, at 1 PM for a special screening of this festive family classic and get in on all of Buddy the Elf’s antics.
Sheboygan County Under Winter Weather Advisory, But It’s All About Location
“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best”. That often-used phrase is a good rule of thumb for weather events and with a winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan County, we could get a good idea of why. While we should all prepare for hazardous driving conditions...
