BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. Oil prices fell while U.S. futures edged higher. Japan reported its trade deficit in November surged to over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push imports higher. It was the 16th straight month of red ink and a record high for the month of November. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 28,051.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.9% to 19,498.32. The Kospi in Seoul gave up 1.3% to 2,367.91.

35 MINUTES AGO