Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
UofL receiving $13 million to launch new statewide manufacturing resource center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is getting $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. It’s part of a national network, and UofL was chosen for Kentucky’s location after a competitive selection process.
Wave 3
UofL doctor marks 2nd anniversary of becoming first Ky. COVID-19 vaccine recipient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was literally the shot seen ‘round the Commonwealth. On Dec. 12, 2020, as COVID cases were raging and hospitals were filled to capacity, Dr. Jason Smith became the first in Kentucky to be vaccinated. Two years later, the chief medical officer for UofL Health still has the vial that contained his dose.
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
Wave 3
Kentucky schools pull together to collect coats for eastern Kentucky students
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For flood victims in eastern Kentucky, there are still so many needs to be met, but one organization is doing its part to meet the most basic need, providing warmth to students this winter. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators is leading a coat drive for flood...
Wave 3
A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is hard to believe 2022 is coming to an end. As we count down the final days of the year, Governor Andy Beshear is taking a glance at all of Kentucky’s accomplishments, milestones, and unfinished business of this year. In his final year review,...
Wave 3
J.B. Hunt Transport to deliver wreaths to veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - J.B. Hunt Transport is delivering wreaths across America to veterans. According to the release, J.B. Hunt equipment will be delivering about 226,000 wreaths via 35 loads. The wreath laying is part of J.B. Hunt’s commitment to honor fallen veterans. J.B. Hunt driver and veteran, Randy...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Wave 3
Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Ind. Governor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun has officially announced his bid for Indiana Governor. Braun made his announcement Monday morning. “I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana,” said Braun. “I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America.”
wymt.com
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
Wave 3
Louisville woman wins lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery ticket she received at a company holiday party. According to Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when everything took a shocking and exciting turn.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
Kentucky woman wins $175K lottery prize after 1st gift ‘stolen’ in white elephant swap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This was one time when having your gift “stolen” paid off in the long run. A Kentucky woman won a $175,000 lottery scratch-off during a white elephant exchange at her workplace’s holiday party. Lori Janes, the office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon...
Drexel Heights Fire District assist with Casino Del Sol fire
The Drexel Heights Fire District assited the Pascua Yaqui Fire Department with a fire at the Casino Del Sol.
lanereport.com
Publix announces fourth Kentucky location
— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
Wave 3
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana. The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning. “I’m a conservative leader that has fought for Indiana, and I’ve connected with Hoosiers in all 92 counties. I truly understand, and can...
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1