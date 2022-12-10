Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Today's Holiday Events for the Border CitiesCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapellePort Huron, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Girls basketball preview: Oakland County’s top teams for the 2022-23 season
While girls basketball may be struggling as a whole, across the county, that’s certainly not indicative of a lack of top-end programs. Oakland County had three teams make the final fours in their respective divisions a season ago, with one — West Bloomfield — bringing home a state title, just the second public-school crown ever for a county team.
The Oakland Press
Ventures lock it in early, getting fourth straight rivalry win over Shrine
ROYAL OAK — It’s symbolic of a rivalry game when coaches spend less time on a ‘rah-rah’ fire-up speech in pregame than they do a third-quarter dressing down of their team, despite a lead in the 20s. Colleen Szakacs — who played in this Madison Heights...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine girls basketball
Madison Heights Bishop Foley visited Royal Oak Shrine for this year’s installment of the rivalry girls basketball game between the schools, with the Ventures building an early lead, and rolling to a 59-18 win on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland clamps down on defense, handing WL Northern its first loss in overtime
WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.
The Oakland Press
North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0
FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Detroit Catholic Central at North Farmington boys basketball
North Farmington hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a non-conference basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, winning 76-38.
The Oakland Press
Clarkston finds way to extend streak over Dragons with 38-35 win
LAKE ORION — It’s been 15 years since Lake Orion has picked up a win over Clarkston in boys basketball. On Tuesday night, the Wolves used a lockdown defensive effort to make sure the streak continued. Trailing the Dragons 35-32 with 4:13 to play, Clarkston wouldn’t allow another...
The Oakland Press
Girls basketball roundup: Matuza’s last-second free throws lift Troy past Farmington
Aly Matuza hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give Troy a 48-47 win over Farmington on Tuesday. Freshman Diamond Prince led troy with 20 points, while Charlotte Gullion had 10. Kennedy Jones had 13 points to lead Farmington, while Yazmyne Thorpe had 10. FARMINGTON HILLS MERCY 57,...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion boys basketball
Clarkston held off Lake Orion for a 38-35 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
HometownLife.com
What they're saying about Livonia Churchill football coach Bill DeFillippo retiring
Livonia Churchill football coach Bill DeFillippo has retired after 32 years of coaching high school football. He spent the past 15 years with the Chargers, which includes 10 seasons leading the program as the head coach. Sports reporter Brandon Folsom spoke with several people who worked with him closely. Here's...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Janet Jackson announces huge 2023 tour with Ludacris with one Michigan concert
DETROIT - She’s won five Grammy Awards and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janet Jackson has just announced her ninth concert tour with one Michigan show scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This will be Jackson’s first tour in...
Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
Detroit News
Lotto ticket worth $3.73M sold Saturday in Oakland Co.
The winning ticket for Saturday's $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold in Oakland County, officials said. The sole ticket that matched the game's winning numbers — 04-07-08-18-25-35 — was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, they said. The winner should call...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Comments / 0