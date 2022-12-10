ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MI

The Oakland Press

Girls basketball preview: Oakland County’s top teams for the 2022-23 season

While girls basketball may be struggling as a whole, across the county, that’s certainly not indicative of a lack of top-end programs. Oakland County had three teams make the final fours in their respective divisions a season ago, with one — West Bloomfield — bringing home a state title, just the second public-school crown ever for a county team.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Lakeland clamps down on defense, handing WL Northern its first loss in overtime

WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0

FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Clarkston finds way to extend streak over Dragons with 38-35 win

LAKE ORION — It’s been 15 years since Lake Orion has picked up a win over Clarkston in boys basketball. On Tuesday night, the Wolves used a lockdown defensive effort to make sure the streak continued. Trailing the Dragons 35-32 with 4:13 to play, Clarkston wouldn’t allow another...
LAKE ORION, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lotto ticket worth $3.73M sold Saturday in Oakland Co.

The winning ticket for Saturday's $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold in Oakland County, officials said. The sole ticket that matched the game's winning numbers — 04-07-08-18-25-35 — was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, they said. The winner should call...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI

