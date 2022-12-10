WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.

WALLED LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO