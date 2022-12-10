ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Town Council to review plans for Phipps Ocean Park redesign

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
The Town Council will review plans for the redevelopment of Phipps Ocean Park during its regular meeting Tuesday at Town Hall.

Council members will conduct site plan review and vote to approve a special exception request for the $30 million project, which is expected to be complete in mid-2024.

Concept design for the project was approved unanimously last month by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, which works to preserve the architectural and cultural heritage of the town, is spearheading renovation plans and raising funds to redevelop Phipps Ocean Park. It underwrote the $160,000 cost for a phased master plan for the project, and is working closely with Miami-based landscape architect Raymond Jungles, Inc., on design development.

The foundation has been involved with Phipps Ocean Park since 1990, and operates its living history program at The Little Red Schoolhouse, a one-room schoolhouse built in 1886 that now serves as a place of learning for fourth-grade students from Palm Beach, Broward and Martin counties.

Redesign plans call for restoring and moving the Little Red Schoolhouse to a more visible spot in the park, near the base of a 22-foot beach dune. The schoolhouse will anchor the great lawn and wildflower garden to the west.

Visitors and passersby will be able to view the schoolhouse across the wildflower garden and great lawn.

A new feature to the north of the schoolhouse is an outdoor classroom, which was designed in collaboration with the Garden Club of Palm Beach.

Another educational centerpiece of the park will be the Coastal Restoration Center, a nursery and propagation area for native plants that will support healthy beach dune ecosystems within the park and throughout the island.

Burkhardt Construction has been selected for pre-construction services and will be leading the construction process, according to town documents.

The Preservation Foundation will raise the estimated $20 million project cost and establish an endowment fund of approximately $10 million. The town will cover park maintenance and operating costs, including staffing, liability, property insurance coverage and claims, invasive species removal, and equipment.

Also Tuesday, the council will:

• Hear presentations on the townwide undergrounding project and water feasibility study.

• Recognize the Town of Palm Beach 2022 Employee of the Year.

• Hear presentations and make appointments to the Shore Protection Board.

• Consider waivers to the town code for construction dates, hours and noise for staging in the Lake Worth Lagoon and construction of the 2023 Palm Beach Harbor Inlet Maintenance Dredging Project.

Council members will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom Webinar. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86802230397 or Webinar ID: 868 0223 0397.

On Wednesday, the council also will host its monthly development review meeting at 9:30 a.m. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom Webinar. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81034961933 or Webinar ID: 810 3496 1933.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

