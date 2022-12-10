ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: K9 officer finds $70,000 cash in backpack during traffic stop

 4 days ago
FOND DU LAC - Law enforcement officers found $70,000 cash in a backpack during a traffic stop that they say has ties to drug-related activity, according to a press release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Saturday.

The traffic stop occurred Friday evening when a sheriff's deputy and K9 handler saw a vehicle quickly exit Interstate 41 at South Hickory Street and pull into a Kwik Trip in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being stopped. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations.

The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car as he made contact with the driver, a 23-year-old man from Langlade County who was the only person in the vehicle. The deputy could also see marijuana inside. When the driver opened the door to exit the vehicle, the deputy saw a handgun in the driver's door, which was later found to be loaded. The driver told the deputy he did not have a permit for a concealed weapon.

According to the press release, the driver was detained while his vehicle was searched. Deputies located 29 bags of edible THC infused candy and a backpack containing $70,000 in cash. According to the press release, "evidence exists tying the large amount of cash to drug related activity." The driver was arrested and the sheriff's office is recommending multiple drug and firearm related charges. The charges have not yet been filed in the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

