Florida State men's basketball: Seminoles snap 5-game losing streak with win over Louisville

Behind a strong performance from Cam Corhen, Florida State men’s basketball snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday.

The Seminoles defeated ACC-rival Louisville 75-53 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center behind Corhen’s career-high 15 points.

FSU (2-8, 1-1 ACC) pulled back within .500 in ACC play, while playing their first game since forward Cam’Ron Fletcher was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The Cardinals (0-9, 0-2) are off to the worst start in program history since an 0-11 start in 1940-41.

Florida State has won six straight against Louisville, but UL leads the all-time series 34-17.

FSU is 2-0 this season when scoring 75 points or more. It also scored 81 points in a victory over Mercer.

The Seminoles led by as many as 16 points in the first half and pushed the lead to 24 in the second half. The 22-point lead surpassed the 19-point lead against Florida as the largest of the season. FSU blew the lead in the second half in the loss to the Gators.

"Sustain is the word we've been using," Cleveland said. "We would get off to good first half (starts), but in the second half, we would dip. We know we do well in the first half, so just trying to come out in the second half with the same energy we had in the first half and sustain it, and just keep pushing.

"That is something we've been talking about for the last week."

Cohren also added five rebounds in 15 minutes. Caleb Mills scored a game-high 16 points, including 11 in the first half, while Matthew Cleveland added 12 points and eight rebounds.

El Ellis led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Mike James added nine points and Jae’lyn Withers had eight points.

Here are three takeaways from FSU's victory.

Building on momentum

Despite the five-game losing streak, the Seminoles showed major signs of progress against a pair of top-10 teams in the last two games, losing to No. 5 Purdue (79-69) on Nov. 30 and No. 3 Virginia (62-57) on Dec. 3.

"I think we got confidence from those two games," Cleveland said. "We played Purdue, some people call them the No. 1 team in the nation, and just showing we can compete with them. Then we went and played Virginia at their place and it came down to the final possession. It gives us the confidence that we can go play anyone in the nation."

FSU head coach Hamilton again pointed to the lack of three or four-year players which is commonplace on most of his teams.

Disrupter in the middle

Hamilton said Naheem McLeod, who finished with six points, five rebounds and six blocks set the tone defensively for the Seminoles on Saturday.

The six blocks were a season-high, besting the five-block effort he had in the team's other victory of the season, over Mercer.

"Obviously Naheem blocking six shots is something that we have not gotten consistently," Hamilton said. "He didn't grow any taller, he didn't get strong, more athletic. That his mindset was at a level where he was consistent with effort.

"And the history that shows that he's trying to give those things that he can, again have a good season was effective in this game. When you have a guy in the block of six shots you create a lot of indecision."

Minutes for the 'green team'

Walk-ons RJ Morris, Sola Adebisi, Cleveland Yates, Michael Brown, Max Thorpe and Isaac Spainhour entered the game in the final couple of minutes. It was the first appearance of the season for Adebisi, Thorpe, Morris and Yates.

"You have no idea how our green team helps us prepare us for our games," Hamilton said. "They are our most experienced players. Cleveland Yates is really one of our captains and he's the energy guy. He's the guy who keeps us together and going in practice. To get him on the floor was huge.

"They do an outstanding job of helping us prepare for each game."

Up next: The Seminoles host the University of South Carolina Upstate at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing St. John’s next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise.

FSU returns to ACC play on Dec. 21 when it hosts Notre Dame.

