Arkansas basketball wins offensive battle, gets past Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — If No.8 Arkansas basketball's last game was lacking in offense, Saturday's game against Oklahoma more than made up for it.

In the first half of what be came an 88-78 Arkansas win at the BOK Center, the Sooners (7-3) couldn't miss. They made 13 of their first 16 shots. By the end of the first half, they were shooting 62% from the field.

Arkansas (9-1) also had a big half on offense, shooting 57%. Ricky Council IV had 17 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

It was the Razorbacks' second half, however, that made the difference. Arkansas didn't let up, shooting 62%. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. added 11 points on his own for a total of 21. Guard Ricky Council IV led all scorers with 26 points.

"(The way) they were playing and shooting, it was amazing," Council said of Oklahoma. "Every time I see the ball go through the net, I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to get stops.’ But as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them, so we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away."

Bigs contribute big minutes

Saturday was Arkansas' first game without forward Trevon Brazile, who tore his ACL in the Razorbacks' last game. Brazile had been coming off the bench, but he was averaging about 30 minutes per game and was one of Arkansas' top scorers. His versatility on both ends of the floor was a big loss for the Razorbacks, and coach Eric Musselman said they'd need multiple other big men to step up to fill the void.

Bigs Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh answered the call. The two have been consistent starters at forward for Arkansas, but the have the opportunity to expand their roles and play more minutes with Brazile out.

Mitchell had previously broken out for some big games. He had his first double-double of the season against UNC Greensboro. On Saturday, he had 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and a season-high four assists.

"He's getting more comfortable," Council said of Mitchell. "Makhi has been having a great last couple of games. ... Once everybody starts clicking on the same page, we're going to be hard to stop."

Walsh had an excellent game, too, particularly on defense. He didn't have any turnovers or personal fouls, but he was contesting 3-pointers and had a block and two steals. Offensively, he had two boards and 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including two made 3-pointers.

"I thought it was Jordan's best game thus far," Musselman said. "Hopefully he continues to grow as a player. I think he felt really comfortable out there today."

Up next

Arkansas will take a week off before playing Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Dec. 17 (7 p.m. CT).

