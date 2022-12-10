ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested in’ wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother

By Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago

David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release.

“I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,” said Whelan, referring to his brother’s imprisonment beginning in 2018.

However, Whelan told “MSNBC Reports” that President Biden is making strides in negotiations for prisoner swaps, like the one that occurred between American WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday.

“The Biden administration is much more engaged in wrongful detentions,” he said, adding that the president has “given the government more tools to help wrongful detainee families, but also to try to start to punish the nations who are doing that.”

Whelan made equally critical remarks about Trump on Friday when he questioned the idea that Trump “cares” about his brother’s situation any more than he did during his presidency.

“Former President Trump appears to have mentioned my brother #PaulWhelan’s wrongful detention more in the last 24 hours than he did in the 2 years of his presidency in which Paul was held hostage by #Russia,” Whelan wrote.

MSNBC host Zinhle Essamuah asked Whelan about an i nterview in which his brother said he is “greatly disappointed” that more has not been done to secure his release, to which Whelan responded: “I think Paul had his hopes up. We all did.”

“Paul had been thinking already about where he would live when he came back,” he said, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Paul Whelan that the U.S. would offer a significant exchange to Russia for his release. “And so when I heard his voice, he was obviously tremendously disappointed. And it’s understandable.”

Comments / 1348

ElevCraft5
3d ago

Paul Whelan is a former Marine who received a Bad Conduct Discharge from the military. That means that he was found guilty at a court-martial. If you support all veterans, regardless of the characterization of their service, and you think Paul Whelan should have been a higher priority than BG, then you must also hold Trump accountable for his failure to make any attempts to bring home a veteran. If you think that it was OK for Trump not to make any attempts to bring Whelan home, because Whelan did not serve his country honorably, then you can't be mad at Biden, either.

Reply(18)
51
Deplorables
3d ago

I wonder why, all of a sudden people are coming to this marine’s defense because of brittney griners release? They most likely, never heard of him before, now they act like they care??

Reply(55)
145
Dianna Ellingson
3d ago

What people aren't trying to understand, is our government has never stopped, trying to bring Americans home from Russia. It's an on going process, one we will win.

Reply(16)
26
Comments / 0

