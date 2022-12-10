ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal: USF Kicker Spencer Shrader commits to the Irish

Notre Dame football secured its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle on Tuesday when kicker Spencer Shrader made the jump. Shrader was a two year starter for the USF Bulls and in his four years in college, he hasn’t missed an extra point attempt. Over the past two years he was 20-24 on field goal attempts with a career long of 52 yards.
Notre Dame Football: Tight End Cane Berrong to enter the transfer portal

Despite some assurance from Marcus Freeman that there probably wouldn’t be anymore transfer portal entries or opt outs before Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 247’s Tom Loy reports that Irish TE Cane Berrong will enter the transfer portal. Berrong is a former...
