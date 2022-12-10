Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal: USF Kicker Spencer Shrader commits to the Irish
Notre Dame football secured its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle on Tuesday when kicker Spencer Shrader made the jump. Shrader was a two year starter for the USF Bulls and in his four years in college, he hasn’t missed an extra point attempt. Over the past two years he was 20-24 on field goal attempts with a career long of 52 yards.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal news for 2022-2023 roster cycle
The transfer portal is up and running, because it’s always up and running, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will do its best to navigate the traffic — both in and out of the portal. To that end, we’ll use this story stream to keep track...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Tight End Cane Berrong to enter the transfer portal
Despite some assurance from Marcus Freeman that there probably wouldn’t be anymore transfer portal entries or opt outs before Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 247’s Tom Loy reports that Irish TE Cane Berrong will enter the transfer portal. Berrong is a former...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: South Carolina has its own handful of opt outs for the Gator Bowl
DB Cam Smith — OO NFL Draft. With Lloyd, South Carolina loses its best and most productive running back, and with Bell, they lose its second most productive running back and top tight end (he’s a bit of a freak). Austin Stogner was the 2nd best tight end...
