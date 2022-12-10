Read full article on original website
Get it for the holidays: where to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 today
A new smartwatch is always a great gift idea for any loved one. For iPhone owners, you can’t really get better than an Apple Watch Series 8. In high demand, we’re already seeing some retailers like Amazon struggle to keep up with demand, leading to the stylish timepiece’s delivery times being pushed back to January. However, we’re here to help you get an Apple Watch Series 8 in time for the holidays. Right now, Best Buy has stock of the standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm with GPS. It’s available for $399 so there’s no discount here but if you order today, you will receive the fantastic gadget in time for the holidays. Here’s what you need to know about it.
Here’s another chance to grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 120Hz screen for $550
The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging.
Amazon's new Kindle is already 10% off, with free Kindle Unlimited to sweeten the deal
The new Kindle is smaller and lighter than previous models, and it features a fantastic screen. It's quite a bit cheaper than the Paperwhite, although you may miss some features you loved on that model.
Samsung's Galaxy A53 drops back to its lowest price yet — and down the chimney as your perfect present
It may not be cutting edge, but the Galaxy A53 gives you what you actually need in a phone without making you pay for nonsense hinges or pull-out pens. With all-day battery life, a screen worthy of the Samsung name, and slightly inconsistent but quite capable cameras. This price is stellar, but remember that you have to activate it on one of the supported carriers to get it.
Google's excellent Nest Audio speaker is $25 off right now
Google's Nest Audio provides excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers excellent sound quality. You can even pair two units using stereo pairing to enjoy even better music quality. At its discounted price, the speaker is too good to pass.
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’ve been checking out the TV deals for a last-minute holiday purchase, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer today. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you $300 off the usual price. Packed with plenty of great features while offering a huge screen for the price, this is the ideal TV for movie and gaming fans alike. You’ll likely need to be quick to grab this deal though with the TV already a popular pick on the site. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra docs confirm hardware rumors
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our favorite Android phones, especially if you're a smartphone purist who's not quite ready to take the plunge on foldables. Come 2023, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series, including the crème de la crème S23 Ultra. Even with months to go until its debut, we've already learned quite a lot about its appearance and hardware specs, and now we're getting maybe our biggest dose of early confirmation yet, with the publication of TENAA certification paperwork that leaves nothing to the imagination.
The 37 best Amazon holiday and Christmas gifts for everyone on your list
Amazon is the ultimate destination for all your holiday shopping. We rounded up our favorite top-rated Amazon gifts for you across beauty, tech, home and fashion.
45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
The Google Pixel line of smartphones is a perennial member of our list of the best Android phones. These phones pack one of the best smartphone cameras, great software, and Google AI tricks into one package. There are also some awesome Pixel-exclusive features that Google adds to give the phones an advantage over the competition.
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Brighten up your holidays with this discounted Echo Dot smart bulb bundle
If you have yet to take the plunge on all things smart home, here's your chance to test the waters. Amazon is running an excellent promotion right now on a smart home bundle that includes both an Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker and a Bluetooth color bulb, available at a $20 discount. The two devices are easy to set up and pair, and the combo will allow you to control your lights with voice commands.
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Most Exciting New Phones for 2023: iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 and More
It's hard to know what's in store for the smartphone industry in 2023. But with companies like Apple, Google and Samsung mostly sticking to the same launch routine every year, it's possible to make some educated guesses. The iPhone 15 lineup, for example, is expected to arrive in September --...
Get These JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Headphones for Just $40 (and Save $110)
Having some great earbuds while I work out has been a game-changer for me. I get to block out any commotion around me and whatever gym music is playing so I can focus on what I'm doing. If you're looking for some earbuds that'll help you do the same, you're in luck.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that's finally starting to change.
Our six favorite Samsung Good Lock features for you to get started with
Samsung phones have improved a lot over the years, and it's no surprise that you'll often see them topping the list of our favorite Android phones. One of the many things we love about them is the extent of software customization available, and a collection of apps called Good Lock makes these phones even more tweakable than they are out of the box. Recently, Good Lock started expanding to more countries, giving a lot of users their first opportunity to use it. The sheer number of options in Good Lock could appear intimidating, so if you're just getting up to speed and need some advice on what to check out, here are our favorite features to get you started.
Now may be your last chance to save $100 on our favorite Sony wireless earbuds before Christmas
The Sony WF-1000XM4s were our pick this year for the best premium wireless earbuds. They have excellent ANC, great sound quality, and nice features like LDAC support wireless charging. At this price, they should be at the top of your list.
The new Realme 10 Pro Plus packs in a curved AMOLED display for less than $400
Starting life as a spin-off of Oppo, Realme has become a recognizable name in its own right, especially across India and southern Asia. That said, we've called its last attempt at a cut-price flagship phone, the Realme 9 Pro+, as somewhat boneless and a bit sleepy, especially in its focus markets where high-octane, low-price competition is on overdrive. So, what's the company doing to make up for it? Apparently, the new Realme 10 Pro should have all the answers.
Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $20 at Amazon Right Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means […]
