This Illness Is Raging Across New York State
If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Additional $63 Million to Boost Home Energy Assistance Payments
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Gov. Hochul announces additional funding to boost HEAP payments
State granted $63 million to help boost HEAP payments this winter; boosting payments $150 from $976 to $1,126
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Say Goodbye To Brown Bags At All Walmart Stores In New York State
If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, your days are numbered. Walmart will be getting rid of brown bags soon. New York State Banned Stores From Providing Plastic Bags. On March 1, 2020, the law went into effect that banned...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
New York Has A Major Issue With Rats
There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
The 2023 Darien Lake Lawn Pass Sale Is Today
Ready for the all the great concerts coming in 2023? There are a ton of shows already announced for venues in New York State. For some, the lawn is THE place to be and the best spot to see a concert in New York. Truth is, there is nothing better than a concert outside in the summer. As we get ready for Christmas, there is great news.
