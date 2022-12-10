ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Power 93.7 WBLK

This Illness Is Raging Across New York State

If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Additional $63 Million to Boost Home Energy Assistance Payments

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
96.1 The Breeze

The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State

15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Has A Major Issue With Rats

There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 2023 Darien Lake Lawn Pass Sale Is Today

Ready for the all the great concerts coming in 2023? There are a ton of shows already announced for venues in New York State. For some, the lawn is THE place to be and the best spot to see a concert in New York. Truth is, there is nothing better than a concert outside in the summer. As we get ready for Christmas, there is great news.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
