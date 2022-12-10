Read full article on original website
Same mission, new wings: MVP jungler completes supercharged FlyQuest LCS roster, featuring legendary top laner and LCK rising stars
After spending the majority of its time in the LCS as the league’s plucky underdogs, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight filled with ace pilots. The team finally completed its lineup, which has a couple of veteran LCS stars, a top LCS Academy prospect, and two of the LCK’s fastest-rising players.
These League champions will take the heaviest hit in early 2023’s item update
Some of the most powerful items in League of Legends will be changed at the beginning of the next year, and they should impact the game in a pretty big way. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, listed a set of updates on Dec. 12 that the devs are aiming to release in early 2023. These changes touch on four items: Rod of Ages, Jak’Sho, The Protean Seraph’s Embrace, and Radiant Virtue.
Anubis inspires Liquid to reverse sweep reigning Major champions at BLAST World Final
BLAST Premier World Final started today, and Anubis featured in the first series between Team Liquid and Outsiders. This was the first time the new map in CS:GO’s competitive map pool was played at an A-tier event after being added in the Nov. 18 update. The map was Outsiders’ pick but Liquid won 16-8 after pulling off a decisive CT side. The series ended 2-1 in Liquid’s favor.
Fan favorite Pentanet.GG trio to reunite at Dire Wolves for 2023 League campaign
Three of the five members of the fan-favorite Pentanet.GG lineup that stunned the League of Legends world at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in Iceland will soon reunite on a new-look Oceanic roster for the 2023 LCO season. Mid laner Jesse “Chazz” Mahoney and bot lane duo Mark “Praedyth” Lewis and...
Oxygen snags talent from C9, T1, and others to form NA VALORANT Challengers team for 2023
For the first time since the organization entered the VALORANT scene in late 2020, Oxygen Esports is coming back home to fully compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League in 2023, bringing on a dangerous roster eyeing Ascension. Oxygen announced their full roster today, consisting of a starting five of...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Not again: Jankos accidentally leaks G2 roster move on stream
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is known for accidentally leaking roster moves, and it looks like he’s done it again. During a recent stream, Jankos talked about mistakenly joining his former team G2’s lobby in League of Legends. There, he explained he came across Martin “Yike” Sundelin, who is rumored to be joining the team as the new jungler. This, however, has yet to be confirmed by the org or the player.
League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot
Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams
With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta
If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends
Varus is a unique AD carry in League of Legends due to the fact that he has multiple viable build paths that can each result in very different approaches to the game. To start, there’s the classic attack speed build that focuses on rushing Guinsoo’s Rageblade and maximizing the attack speed from his passive. He also has various poke builds where you’d want to stack Tear of the Goddess and lethality items. Finally, for the super adventurous, there’s his ability power build that focuses on bursting enemies with a combination of his W, Blighted Quiver, and his ultimate, Chain of Corruption.
Mark your calendars: LEC will reportedly shift matchdays in 2023 League season
The LEC will be changing its weekend schedule for the 2023 season, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Next year, the European League of Legends league will host its games on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. This shift will still revolve around the weekends, but...
How to earn Score in MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite
As one of the most popular games out right now, it only makes sense that the most wildly successful YouTuber would make his way into the game. Not only is Mr. Beast getting his own skin, but he’s also hosting MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite, a competition that will award the player with a million-dollar prize.
League’s Mid-Season Invitational reportedly heading to London in 2023
One of League of Legends’ biggest events is reportedly coming to London. The Mid-Season Invitational is reportedly scheduled to take place in the capital of England next year, according to a report from Esports News today. The report states that the decision hasn’t yet been made but “several trusted sources told Esports News UK it’s likely.”
League Patch 12.23b tackles strong junglers, overtuned preseason items before Riot shutdown
Riot Games wasn’t about to let the year end without addressing some glaring balancing issues plaguing League of Legends in its current preseason. Patch 12.23b is finally live in League after a brief tease through the patch preview earlier this week and a handful of adjustments making their way to the PBE. This mid-patch will be the final large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 launches at the beginning of next year—bar the implementation of any hotfixes.
Curb your enthusiasm: Ceb warns Dota 2 fans to temper ‘Old G’ hype ahead of qualifiers
The unexpected formation of Old G—a stack consisting of OG legends Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, along with Arif “MSS” Anwar and Volodymyr “Noone” Minenko—has been all the rage in the Dota 2 community this week.
Riot to build a new Berlin home for EMEA VALORANT for 2023 VCT season
The next era of VALORANT esports for teams and players from Europe, Turkey, and CIS officially has a new home for the 2023 season. When the VCT EMEA league officially kicks off in March 2023, following the conclusion of the São Paulo Kickoff event featuring all 30 global partnered teams, the 10 teams competing in EMEA will do battle at a new studio at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg.
MoonMeander warns former teammate of a dire future after his move to Shopify Rebellion for the 2023 DPC season
The North American Dota world is going through a series of changes. From long-term organizations leaving to last-minute roster moves, the 2023 roster shuffle season had it all, including Jonáš “SabeRLight” Volek finding a new home in NA. After a stellar season with TSM that ended...
Best AD carries to pair with Yuumi in League of Legends
Yuumi is one of the most polarizing champions in League of Legends. She’s frequently top 30 in pick rate in solo queue, but she’s also often seen in the top 10 ban rates according to OP.GG. Yet even with all this positive and negative attention, her win rate sits far below average at 47.74 percent across all levels of play.
