Holy Cross football team's amazing season ends in South Dakota again

The magical ride that has been the Holy Cross football team's season came to an end Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota, where the Crusaders were ousted from a NCAA Division 1 FCS playoffs quarterfinal by South Dakota State, 42-21.

The loss, the first and only blemish on HC's record this season, sent the Crusaders (12-1) packing from Brookings and the playoffs for the second time. Holy Cross dropped a 31-3 decision there in 2020.

Holy Cross, seeded eighth in the playoffs, fell to a top-seeded Jackrabbits (12-1) team bent on winning their first FCS title.

South Dakota State will host fourth-seeded Montana State in a FCS semifinal next weekend.

The Crusaders, who advanced to a NCAA quarterfinal for the first time since 1983, capped an amazing season that saw them win their fourth straight Patriot League title and post their first undefeated regular season in 31 years.

The effort also earned them a bye in the FCS playoffs.

Fleet-footed HC junior quarterback Matthew Sluka helped the Crusaders gain an early lead with a 56-yard TD run up the middle.

A little trickery in the second quarter saw the Crusaders gain a 14-6 lead when Tyler Purdy took a handoff from Sluka and tossed a short pass over the defensive line to tight end Sean Morris for a 27-yard touchdown.

Sluka rushed for a team-high 197 yards, followed by Auburn native Peter Oliver's 39 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard TD run that tied it 21-21 early in the third quarter.

But South Dakota State showed its resolve, battling back to tie it, 14-14, and after Oliver's TD, finished the game scoring 21 unanswered points.