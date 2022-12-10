Read full article on original website
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday
It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky. In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
wdrb.com
Louisville losing streak ends with 94-83 victory over WKU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There were floor burns. There was anger in the air while rebounding the basketball. There was teamwork. There was an active 2-3 zone defense. There was 3-point shooting. Lots of 3-point shooting. There was tenacity. There were more than signs of progress from the University...
Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period
The Cardinals are hosting a several high school prospects and Division I transfers prior to next week's early signing period.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Louisville by 1. —NET Rankings Update: No. 360. —The U of L football team has arrived safely in Boston for its Fenway Bowl game on Saturday. The mingling with the Cincinnati team should be interesting. —Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed, who was widely rumored to be transferring...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-1; Louisville 0-9 The Louisville Cardinals will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 9 p.m. ET. WKU will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat. A victory for U of...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | For Louisville and Payne, winning is the only answer that will help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re losing, it doesn’t matter what you say. It doesn’t matter what you do. If you’re losing, whatever people see or hear, it is wrong. We talk about a lot of things in sports. Character. Perseverance. Resilience. Strength. All that really...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
wdrb.com
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Saadiq Clements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their second in-state 2023 prospect since hiring Jeff Brohm, as Saadiq Clements has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:. Prospect: Saadiq Clements. Position: Defensive End. Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. School: Henderson (Ky.)...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctors to travel with football team for bowl game in Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston. Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
wdrb.com
'I just swim' | Academy @ Shawnee student putting the 'I' in team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's no "I" in team, but a swimmer at The Academy @ Shawnee could make the argument that in his case, there is. Adrian Harrison can be found in the school's pool every day after school until 4 p.m. "Hearing that horn and going off the...
Louisville woman wins $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher, baseball coach removed from classroom amid investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation. The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
