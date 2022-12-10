ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ovejanegra75
3d ago

In the 2023 postseason, The Houston Astros 🤫 will shut them up again in disbelief🤐. The Astros will sweep all their rivals in the ALCS and in the 2023 World Series, AGAIN!😎

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend

A former MLB pitcher came out as gay and announced he is engaged. T.J. House, who pitched in the majors from 2014-2017 is getting married to his partner, Ryan Neitzel, according to his Facebook page. House said playing professional baseball was a dream for him, but something was missing in his life.
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad

The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Are you kidding me with this mock draft for the #Texans!?!?

It's mock draft season!!!! The Texans are just a few more bad weeks of football away from securing the top pick in the draft. The debate there is QB or not QB. That's a fine discussion. Taking QB Bryce Young or DT Jalen Carter or edge Will Anderson is a real debate.
HOUSTON, TX
