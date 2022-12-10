ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

cenlanow.com

Florida police chase ends in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 2.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Several Grinches cause $1000 worth of damage to Pensacola gingerbread house

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Pensacola has released surveillance video of multiple men damaging a gingerbread house. According to a release, the men damaged the gingerbread house at 221 South Palafox Street, where Winterfest is set up, on the night of Dec. 10. They allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.
PENSACOLA, FL
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Mother, boyfriend charged after 1-year-old girl found dead at LaPlace home

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana couple is in custody after a 1-year-old girl was found dead at her home in LaPlace over the weekend. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both age 23, were arrested on Monday on charges related to second-degree murder.
LAPLACE, LA
UPDATE: State Police still conducting interviews day after fatal shooting inside St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has confirmed that a man was shot and killed at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to LSP, the incident involved a confrontation between a corrections deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and an in-custody inmate transported to the courthouse for official business.
FRANKLIN, LA
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case

FOUKE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents. Oklahoma game wardens in McCurtain County have closed the investigation and seized several illegally taken deer and a bear from the couple’s Fouke...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Nearly 40 Louisiana residents sick from Texas recalled oysters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Nearly 40 people in Louisiana are sick after consuming recalled oysters from Texas. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said this outbreak is still impacting consumers on the national level. “It seems they’ve encountered some of these illnesses and have begun to launch an investigation,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
LOUISIANA STATE
California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday. The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins’ move during a special meeting on the university’s Westwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE

