Same mission, new wings: MVP jungler completes supercharged FlyQuest LCS roster, featuring legendary top laner and LCK rising stars
After spending the majority of its time in the LCS as the league’s plucky underdogs, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight filled with ace pilots. The team finally completed its lineup, which has a couple of veteran LCS stars, a top LCS Academy prospect, and two of the LCK’s fastest-rising players.
How to earn Score in MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite
As one of the most popular games out right now, it only makes sense that the most wildly successful YouTuber would make his way into the game. Not only is Mr. Beast getting his own skin, but he’s also hosting MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite, a competition that will award the player with a million-dollar prize.
League Worlds to return to South Korea in 2023, according to report
The League of Legends World Championship will reportedly be returning to South Korea in 2023, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. South Korea last hosted Worlds in 2018, when Invictus Gaming and Fnatic met in the finals at the Incheon Munhak Stadium. Since then, the tournament has been hosted twice in Europe, once in China, and most recently in North America.
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta
If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
How to get your VALORANT recap for 2022
Between map rotation pools, new agents, and the long-awaited Chamber nerfs, it’s been a big year for VALORANT. In 2022, the game has grown both as a popular multiplayer title and thriving esports scene, and there’s a lot more to look forward to in 2023. Before we look...
Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends
Varus is a unique AD carry in League of Legends due to the fact that he has multiple viable build paths that can each result in very different approaches to the game. To start, there’s the classic attack speed build that focuses on rushing Guinsoo’s Rageblade and maximizing the attack speed from his passive. He also has various poke builds where you’d want to stack Tear of the Goddess and lethality items. Finally, for the super adventurous, there’s his ability power build that focuses on bursting enemies with a combination of his W, Blighted Quiver, and his ultimate, Chain of Corruption.
Curb your enthusiasm: Ceb warns Dota 2 fans to temper ‘Old G’ hype ahead of qualifiers
The unexpected formation of Old G—a stack consisting of OG legends Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, along with Arif “MSS” Anwar and Volodymyr “Noone” Minenko—has been all the rage in the Dota 2 community this week.
Not again: Jankos accidentally leaks G2 roster move on stream
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is known for accidentally leaking roster moves, and it looks like he’s done it again. During a recent stream, Jankos talked about mistakenly joining his former team G2’s lobby in League of Legends. There, he explained he came across Martin “Yike” Sundelin, who is rumored to be joining the team as the new jungler. This, however, has yet to be confirmed by the org or the player.
Riot to build a new Berlin home for EMEA VALORANT for 2023 VCT season
The next era of VALORANT esports for teams and players from Europe, Turkey, and CIS officially has a new home for the 2023 season. When the VCT EMEA league officially kicks off in March 2023, following the conclusion of the São Paulo Kickoff event featuring all 30 global partnered teams, the 10 teams competing in EMEA will do battle at a new studio at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg.
How to redeem all Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch drops
As is customary at this point, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more free seasonal cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops. While most of the game’s skins, weapon charms, victory poses, and more can only be purchased through the shop or earned through in-game challenges, a handful of cosmetics are made available via Twitch drops each season for dedicated viewers.
Mark your calendars: LEC will reportedly shift matchdays in 2023 League season
The LEC will be changing its weekend schedule for the 2023 season, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Next year, the European League of Legends league will host its games on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. This shift will still revolve around the weekends, but...
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team
Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams
With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.
Excel’s 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent
Excel confirmed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends season today, and it’s a mixture of experienced players and up-and-comers. The team now consists of Odoamne, Xerxe, Vetheo, Targamas, and Patrik. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League scene. The former has been competing professionally since 2013,...
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
ImperialHal hypes Apex Legends season 16 but shoots down rumors of buffs to popular character
While casual Apex Legends players and pros alike have been lukewarm on season 15, it sounds like there’s good reason for positivity in the new year when the next season change comes around. At least, that seems to be the case according to TSM’s ImperialHal. While hosting his...
Oxygen snags talent from C9, T1, and others to form NA VALORANT Challengers team for 2023
For the first time since the organization entered the VALORANT scene in late 2020, Oxygen Esports is coming back home to fully compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League in 2023, bringing on a dangerous roster eyeing Ascension. Oxygen announced their full roster today, consisting of a starting five of...
Doinb explains why he’s stepping down and taking a break from professional League
We won’t see the former world champion on Summoners Rift at the start of the 2023 LPL season. On Nov. 12, LNG Esports parted ways with mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang, who is now a free agent. While some were expecting Doinb to join another organization before the end of the transfer window, the mid laner said on his stream that he will instead be taking a temporary break from professional play.
