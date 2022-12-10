ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas Appetizer Idea

Last Christmas, I made this simple but fun appetizer board and forgot to share it with you! I used cut cheese, pepperonis, sliced grape tomatoes, and rosemary! Literally the easiest thing ever but oh so cute 🙂
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe

Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
Festive Hot Chocolate Board Idea

Just wanted to leave you with a little hot chocolate board inspiration today! If you’re planning to serve a little hot cocoa with family or friends, the littles will go nuts over this!. I like to make my boards with a few options including crushed peppermint, candy canes, and...

