Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends

Varus is a unique AD carry in League of Legends due to the fact that he has multiple viable build paths that can each result in very different approaches to the game. To start, there’s the classic attack speed build that focuses on rushing Guinsoo’s Rageblade and maximizing the attack speed from his passive. He also has various poke builds where you’d want to stack Tear of the Goddess and lethality items. Finally, for the super adventurous, there’s his ability power build that focuses on bursting enemies with a combination of his W, Blighted Quiver, and his ultimate, Chain of Corruption.
Best AD carries to pair with Yuumi in League of Legends

Yuumi is one of the most polarizing champions in League of Legends. She’s frequently top 30 in pick rate in solo queue, but she’s also often seen in the top 10 ban rates according to OP.GG. Yet even with all this positive and negative attention, her win rate sits far below average at 47.74 percent across all levels of play.
Anubis inspires Liquid to reverse sweep reigning Major champions at BLAST World Final

BLAST Premier World Final started today, and Anubis featured in the first series between Team Liquid and Outsiders. This was the first time the new map in CS:GO’s competitive map pool was played at an A-tier event after being added in the Nov. 18 update. The map was Outsiders’ pick but Liquid won 16-8 after pulling off a decisive CT side. The series ended 2-1 in Liquid’s favor.
Jankos pins his roster leak slip-up on League’s announcement culture

Jankos accidentally leaked a League of Legends roster move on Jan. 13, and now he’s defending his blunder. The Team Heretics player leaked Martin “Yike” Sundelin will be G2’s new jungler for the 2023 season. In a recent stream, Jankos pinned the blame on League’s announcement culture. He explained that most roster moves in League are widely known months before they’re made official thanks to journalists.
One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion

After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
Not again: Jankos accidentally leaks G2 roster move on stream

Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is known for accidentally leaking roster moves, and it looks like he’s done it again. During a recent stream, Jankos talked about mistakenly joining his former team G2’s lobby in League of Legends. There, he explained he came across Martin “Yike” Sundelin, who is rumored to be joining the team as the new jungler. This, however, has yet to be confirmed by the org or the player.
These League champions will take the heaviest hit in early 2023’s item update

Some of the most powerful items in League of Legends will be changed at the beginning of the next year, and they should impact the game in a pretty big way. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, listed a set of updates on Dec. 12 that the devs are aiming to release in early 2023. These changes touch on four items: Rod of Ages, Jak’Sho, The Protean Seraph’s Embrace, and Radiant Virtue.
Xbox thinks it’ll take players around 1,000 hours to ‘beat’ League of Legends on Game Pass

Despite being a MOBA, League of Legends is beatable after all—well, at least according to Xbox. Riot Games’ most popular title recently made its way to Xbox Game Pass, with users of the subscription service automatically unlocking all champions in the game. Game Pass shows the amount of time it takes to beat each game, and it turns out it will take players 1,016 hours to complete League’s “main story.”
Best Yasuo build in League of Legends

Yasuo is without a doubt one of the most popular and recognized champions in League of Legends. Released back in season three, the first of the two wind brothers was known for its great mobility and flashy plays worthy of montage highlights. Almost 10 years after its introduction in the...
Award-winning LCS mockumentary series ‘Players’ free on YouTube, but not for long

For those who have been putting off the League of Legends esports-inspired mockumentary series Players in favor of other titles in their massive streaming backlog, or those who’ve been struggling to justify the cost of a Paramount Plus subscription, the time has finally arrived. In celebration of the show’s...
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams

With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta

If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
Excel’s 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent

Excel confirmed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends season today, and it’s a mixture of experienced players and up-and-comers. The team now consists of Odoamne, Xerxe, Vetheo, Targamas, and Patrik. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League scene. The former has been competing professionally since 2013,...
Fan favorite Pentanet.GG trio to reunite at Dire Wolves for 2023 League campaign

Three of the five members of the fan-favorite Pentanet.GG lineup that stunned the League of Legends world at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in Iceland will soon reunite on a new-look Oceanic roster for the 2023 LCO season. Mid laner Jesse “Chazz” Mahoney and bot lane duo Mark “Praedyth” Lewis and...
League Worlds to return to South Korea in 2023, according to report

The League of Legends World Championship will reportedly be returning to South Korea in 2023, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. South Korea last hosted Worlds in 2018, when Invictus Gaming and Fnatic met in the finals at the Incheon Munhak Stadium. Since then, the tournament has been hosted twice in Europe, once in China, and most recently in North America.
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools

A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot

Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
How to complete MrBeasts Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite

Mr. Beast has finally made his way into Fortnite, finally earning himself a skin that pays homage to the brand. That’s not all though, as the content creator will also be hosting a competition in the game that will award the players with $1 million if they are able to win the competition with the most Score at the end of the event on Dec. 17.

