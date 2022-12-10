Is Twitter doing well after Elon Musk took control of the site earlier this year? Well, we don't really know at this point. While it may be too soon to judge the impact the regime change has had on the social media platform since Musk took over, there is no denying that we have been receiving conflicting reports regarding the same. Soon after Musk took over the company, he repeatedly claimed that engagement levels on Twitter are at an all-time high. Unfortunately, because Twitter no longer publishes monthly active user data as it once used to, we are left with no option but to take Musk's claim at face value. At least a handful of independent reports do, however, concur with Musk's claims. Data from Social Media Today, for example, indicate a 44% surge in monthly active users post-acquisition.

