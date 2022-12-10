Read full article on original website
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Warner Bros. Discovery boosts restructuring-cost estimate
Warner Bros. Discovery has increased its estimate on what restructuring costs will be concerning the company's merger.
Exclusive: Grab to implement cost cuts, cites uncertain macroeconomic situation - CEO in memo
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd (GRAB.O), Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, is rolling out cost-cutting measures to cope with an uncertain macroeconomic situation, the Singapore-based company's chief executive told staff in a memo.
Why Twitter Could Lose Up To 32 Million Users In The Next Two Years
Is Twitter doing well after Elon Musk took control of the site earlier this year? Well, we don't really know at this point. While it may be too soon to judge the impact the regime change has had on the social media platform since Musk took over, there is no denying that we have been receiving conflicting reports regarding the same. Soon after Musk took over the company, he repeatedly claimed that engagement levels on Twitter are at an all-time high. Unfortunately, because Twitter no longer publishes monthly active user data as it once used to, we are left with no option but to take Musk's claim at face value. At least a handful of independent reports do, however, concur with Musk's claims. Data from Social Media Today, for example, indicate a 44% surge in monthly active users post-acquisition.
Apple Launches Freeform App Across iPhone, iPad, And Mac
Apple, which has been beta testing iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for several weeks, has finally begun rolling out the stable version of the software to compatible devices across the globe. Among the feature additions that iOS 16.2 brings to the table is the new karaoke feature called Apple Music Sing, the expansion of the scope of Advanced Data Protection support for iCloud, new options within lock screen settings, the addition of SharePlay support in Game Center, and the addition of Live Activities support for Apple TV. While these features add many sought-after capabilities to all devices running iOS/iPadOS, the biggest feature addition with iOS 16.2 is the introduction of a collaboration software called Apple Freeform.
Why One Of Samsung's Best Phones Was Banned In America
We've heard of video games and films being restricted in certain regions due to controversial content that doesn't align with certain countries' values, but rarely does a piece of technology get a full-blown ban hammer. The few prior instances it has happened were either temporary or due to reasons that are politically charged, such as when Huawei drew heat from the western telecoms industry and the American government for fear of Chinese spyware.
Twitter Blue Relaunches Tomorrow With A Higher Fee And A Weird Restriction
The Twitter Blue subscription is relaunching tomorrow, with a pair of crucial changes in tow. First, it's going to be more expensive for folks using the Twitter app on their iPhones. Subscription to Twitter's premium tier will cost $8 per month if you sign up for it via a web browser. However, if you pay for a Twitter Blue subscription using the mobile app, you will have to pay an $11 fee on a monthly basis.
How To Use Lockdown Mode On MacOS Ventura, And Why You Might Want To
Apple's Lockdown Mode is meant to act as a sort of extreme measure against potential cyberattacks, and it's something that has been available for iPhones since iOS 16 was released in June of 2022. Lockdown Mode can also be found in macOS Ventura, which launched in October of the same year.
ElonJet Briefly Returned Alongside Big Twitter Policy Update On Doxing
Twitter briefly restored @ElonJet, the automated bot account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet and posted about its flight activity online.
The 2023 Accord Starts Honda's Big Switch To Google
Honda's 2023 Accord brings bolder styling and a new hybrid, but it's dashboard tech which could be most persuasive. Assuming you pick the right trim, that is.
Elon Musk Says He's Going To Take Legal Action Against ElonJet Creator
The saga of a bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet is now going to court. Earlier today, the @ElonJet handle was suspended, with Twitter reportedly accusing it of spam and manipulation. The account, run by a student named Jack Sweeney, briefly returned but was again suspended hours later after Twitter announced a new policy related to doxing and the sharing of live location information. Elon Musk is now threatening "legal action" against Sweeney.
How To Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
If you are rotating streaming services to save money, or if you're just fed up with your Netflix subscription, we'll help you cancel your subscription.
How To Unblock Numbers On An Android Phone
If calls were automatically flagged as spam by your Android phone or you directly blocked them, attempts to communicate with you are automatically dropped.
The Best Ways To Clean Laptop Keyboards
It's important to be aware of the cleanliness of your laptop keyboard -- here's how to avoid a laptop sent to the trash by the keys on which you type.
Ethical Hackers Discovered Tens Of Thousands Of Vulnerabilities In 2022, Report Claims
Modern amenities come with modern problems. Every new internet of things doorbell, connected vehicle, or online service introduces possible attack vectors for hackers with malicious intent. One small vulnerability in an otherwise secure network can lead to all sorts of problems when it comes to user data, corporate secrets, and even the integrity of an online service. With software and online security finally getting more public attention, and data breaches becoming more and more high-profile, corporations are becoming more concerned about potential vulnerabilities and turning to ethical hackers and bug bounties to help tighten things up.
Google Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know
With all the web browsers available today, many people still prefer using Google Chrome. Here are some handy Chrome keyboard shortcuts to save you time.
How To Use Your iPhone's Built In VPN Feature
The iPhone is a powerful tool for connection. But internet traffic is easily misused. With a VPN, you can protect yourself from fraud and other issues.
