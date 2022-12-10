ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
BBC

Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
AFP

Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final

Waving tricolour flags and setting off flares, French supporters erupted in jubilation around the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue after France's triumph over Morocco on Wednesday, which has put Les Bleus into the World Cup final.  In France's third-largest city Lyon, a concerto of horns also erupted after the match, but the scene of jubilation became tense when "a group of far-right youths approached fans", said Lyon prefecture official. 
Action News Jax

Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
Vibe

French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World Cup Semi-Finals

French Montana helped lead a celebration of the Moroccan national soccer team’s victory over Portugal in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 World Cup, which made the country the first African nation to advance to the Final Four. On Saturday evening, the rap star, who was born in Casablanca, joined a rabid crowd of fans in New York City’s Times Square to cheer on his home country following their historic performance. The Bronx rep was captured in a video partaking in the festivities, standing on top of a structure with other fans overlooking the crowd. Waving a Moroccan flag, Montana can...
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
BBC

Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
The Associated Press

Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...

