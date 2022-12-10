Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi winning World Cup 2022 'already written'
Messi has been in truly inspirational form in captaining Argentina to the semi-finals in Qatar, scoring four along the way
BBC
World Cup semi-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v Croatia and France v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina and Morocco's fans have been the loudest at this World Cup but can they help...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final
Waving tricolour flags and setting off flares, French supporters erupted in jubilation around the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue after France's triumph over Morocco on Wednesday, which has put Les Bleus into the World Cup final. In France's third-largest city Lyon, a concerto of horns also erupted after the match, but the scene of jubilation became tense when "a group of far-right youths approached fans", said Lyon prefecture official.
Pep Guardiola Wanted As Next Brazil Manager
Guardiola is a manager Neymar has long dreamed of working with.
Messi, Argentina Return to World Cup Final With 3–0 Win Over Croatia
Lionel Messi recorded a goal and assist while Julián Alvarez scored twice to lead Argentina over Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.
Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
French Montana Celebrates Morocco Being First African Nation To Make World Cup Semi-Finals
French Montana helped lead a celebration of the Moroccan national soccer team’s victory over Portugal in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 World Cup, which made the country the first African nation to advance to the Final Four. On Saturday evening, the rap star, who was born in Casablanca, joined a rabid crowd of fans in New York City’s Times Square to cheer on his home country following their historic performance. The Bronx rep was captured in a video partaking in the festivities, standing on top of a structure with other fans overlooking the crowd. Waving a Moroccan flag, Montana can...
World Cup 2022: Morocco prepare to make history against France in semi-final– live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
