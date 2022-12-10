Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Ex-Navy head coach says he was fired in locker room after loss to Army
The Naval Academy didn’t wait long to fire its head football coach after losing 20-17 in double overtime against its rivals from West Point. Ken Niumatalolo, who helmed the Midshipmen for 15 seasons and became the winningest coach in Navy’s program history, was reportedly sitting alone in the locker room after the game on Saturday when the school’s athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and told him he was fired.
MilitaryTimes
Next America-class amphibious assault ship to be named ‘Fallujah’
The Navy’s America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will receive the name “Fallujah” to remember the first and second Battles of Fallujah in the Sunni Muslim province of al-Anbar during the Iraq War. The name reveal comes after American shipbuilder HII, previously known as Huntington Ingalls Industries, secured...
MilitaryTimes
Army one-star general fired from Cyber Command
A one-star Army general overseeing the capabilities and resource integration directorate at U.S. Cyber Command was removed in September, Army Times and C4ISRNET have learned. Brig. Gen. Christopher Reid was serving as head of the J8 staff element at the Maryland-based unified combatant command, where he oversaw planning for resource allocation, force structure and capability development.
MilitaryTimes
Want air power? Then you need to buy aircraft.
Shockwaves swept the Washington security establishment this fall upon hearing the U.S. Air Force is going to retire F-15C/Ds based at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, without a direct replacement, instead reverting to a rotational presence. Members of Congress even threatened legislation to block the move. Bottom line: This development should not surprise anyone.
MilitaryTimes
Marine Corps’ top dog promoted to private 1st class
WASHINGTON, D.C. ― It’s not often that the secretary of the Navy speaks at the promotion ceremony of a Marine who is picking up the rank of private first class. Then again, Pfc. Chesty XVI is not just any Marine. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro personally...
MilitaryTimes
‘Alien’ meets ‘Jurassic Park’ — trailer lands for sci-fi thriller ‘65’
America’s favorite Marine actor is trading in his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor for a some futuristic weaponry in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “65.″. Adam Driver (”Star Wars”) stars as Commander Mills, “an astronaut [who] crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone,” the movie’s description says.
