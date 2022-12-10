ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach

As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released

College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon. Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs

Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

CBB world reacts to big AP poll shakeups

The newest AP Top 25 college basketball poll dropped on Monday morning and there were big shifts everywhere. A new No. 1 team greeted us in the poll as the week begins. Since the Houston Cougars fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Cougars dropped several spots from their spot at the top. The Purdue Read more... The post CBB world reacts to big AP poll shakeups appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WISCONSIN STATE
LSUCountry

LSU Extends Another Massive Transfer Portal Offer

LSU extended an offer to Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand on Monday, he announced via social media. Shand, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the second Arizona defensive lineman the Tigers have offered in the transfer portal. Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain have been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama

Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice

Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits

One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future. Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power. According to a report...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Sports

49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over

Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy