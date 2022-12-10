Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Colorado makes history as Bottom 25 champion is crowned for 2022 season
Esteemed Bottom 25 readers, it is that time of year again. The time when the worst of the worst gather around the most torn-up, unsuitable-for-play football fields in the country to participate in a playoff and determine the one true champion in college football: The Bottom 25 champion. Twelve teams...
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon. Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston,...
Top 25 roundup: No. 16 UCLA pounds No. 20 Maryland
No. 16 UCLA combined a solid offensive effort, committing four turnovers and shooting percent from the floor, with a stifling
USC builds big lead early, holds on against Long Beach State
Tre White and Reese Dixon-Waters both scored career-highs with 20 points each, Drew Peterson went for 15 points, 10 rebounds
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
CBB world reacts to big AP poll shakeups
The newest AP Top 25 college basketball poll dropped on Monday morning and there were big shifts everywhere. A new No. 1 team greeted us in the poll as the week begins. Since the Houston Cougars fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Cougars dropped several spots from their spot at the top. The Purdue Read more... The post CBB world reacts to big AP poll shakeups appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Extends Another Massive Transfer Portal Offer
LSU extended an offer to Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand on Monday, he announced via social media. Shand, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the second Arizona defensive lineman the Tigers have offered in the transfer portal. Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain have been...
CBS Sports
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama
Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits
One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future. Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power. According to a report...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Jerry Jeudy, Christian Watson in key week
It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Deebo Samuel, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start...
CBS Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on third-degree assault charge against family member
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, according to Travis County Sheriff's Office records. Beard, 49, was booked at 5:18 a.m. CT on a felony third-degree assault charge of a family/household member after allegedly strangling a person at a home. Police responded to a "disturbance hot...
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives
Comments / 0