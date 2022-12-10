ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Spivak
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRWob_0jeM4OSX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.

The latter was true for a group of strangers trying to make their way from Florida to Tennessee last weekend.

“They didn’t have enough crew to get us there, that’s why our flight was delayed,” said Alanah Story, who was traveling with her mom and godmother when they got stuck in Orlando on Sunday night. The two were trying to get back to Knoxville, but Frontier ultimately canceled their flight.

“They [the airline] don’t fly every day, so I think our flight was canceled on Sunday night and we wouldn’t have been able to leave until Tuesday.”

Without many options, Story and her family hopped into a rented van with 15 strangers — all headed to Tennessee.

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s cell phone

Story admits she had some reservations about the idea.

“Are we really going to do this? And is this safe?” she remembers thinking.

But after more than 10 hours in the van, these strangers said they felt like family. Story thinks that’s why the TikTok videos she made, which documented parts of the trip, went viral.

“Part of why people like this story so much is because you can literally see on paper we have nothing in common,” she said. “Like, we don’t know each other.”

Story claimed the videos also helped to bond the group during the journey.

“The TikTok experience is really what made it a fun trip,” she said. “The whole time they’re refreshing it over and over again, ‘Oh it has this many views, now this many views, look at these comments.’ They were reading all of these comments out loud in real time.”

The group finally pulled into Knoxville around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Noodle the Pug, known for his ‘bones, no bones’ days, has died

In the days since, Story said her unexpected experience came with some unexpected realizations.

“This, for me, really restored my faith in humanity,” Story said. “We’re total strangers and I didn’t know them, but I kind of put my trust in them a little bit and it didn’t backfire on me. … It was very restorative to see, like, people just be good to be good.”

And for those getting ready to travel this holiday season, Story has some advice.

“Go with the flow,” she said. “Things are going to happen, but if you search hard enough, you’re going to be able to find some positive outcome for things.”

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

Frontier, meanwhile, has issued an apology to passengers affected by last Sunday’s travel hiccups.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation,” a representative for the airline wrote in a statement shared with WATE. “All customers had the option of waiting for the next available Frontier flight or receiving a full refund.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV

Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DMV residents prepping for winter weather

(DC News Now) — With the first wintry mix heading toward the DMV this Thursday, DC News Now’s Weather team is expecting a mix of ice and snow. Some people who spoke to DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee aren’t worried about the incoming weather, while others are about to head to the store to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Arlington Children’s Chorus sing Welburn Square to life

BALLSTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Wednesday, December 14, at 5 p.m. the Arlington Children’s Chorus will ring in the holiday season with a musical performance and tree-lighting ceremony. This year Virginia Square is playing host to the Ballston Singing Tree, an artistic installation that responds to sound with a display of lights. Created by […]
BALLSTON, NY
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
DC News Now

CDC recommends indoor masking in some areas. Could mandates return?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is once again urging the public to wear face masks indoors. Respiratory viruses are continuing to spread, putting pressure on the healthcare system. Doctors say masking can only help, but it’s up to local governments to make those decisions. So far, there […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy